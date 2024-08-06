A video shared online by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr from her recent visit to Barbados has sparked massive reactions

The singer's costume for the Crop Over carnival, which she was invited to by American singer Rihanna, got people talking

Ayra Starr, who has constantly been in the news over the years for her raunchy sense of fashion, seems to have taken to a new level while attending the Crop Over carnival

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has sparked reactions after clips of her outfit to the Crop Over Carnival in Barbados emerged online.

This was the first time the Nigerian singer was spotted attending a major carnival around the world, and she was invited to this one by Barbadian-born American singer Rihanna.

Reactions have trailed the steamy outfit Ayra Starr wore to the Crop Over carnival in Barbados. Photo credit: @ayrastarr

In the recent clip shared on her page, Ayra's outfit raised a lot of eyebrows as her private parts were scantily covered, and he backside was in full glare when she did a 360.

Nigerians bash Don Jazzy for posting Ayra's backside

The clip has gained massive traction online, especially after Don Jazzy reposted it. Netizens have been vocal in their criticism.

Many bashed the veteran music mogul for posting a video of a girl he is old enough to have as his daughter on his page with her backside exposed.

Ayra's outfit has been at the centre of several conversations on social media, with many expressing their displeasure at seeing her clad in such scanty clothing.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ayra Starr met Rihanna for the first at an event in the UK.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Ayra Star's costume

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@authentik_gymwears:

"As long as you are not my family member, you’re beautiful."

@call.me.a.g:

"Sabi girl no dey too like cloth."

@thevillagechef:

"I hope she told Rihanna that you want to marry her."

@stsoloverses:

"Your daughter don go kingdom of nakedness wey pass am, she don dey shame."

@hopesphecial:

"Them no the advice bread winner oo."

@tytyebony:

"Don jazzy is getting closer to Riri."

@vien007:

"My goodness .. She's so beautiful."

@Img_shaba:

"This is too much! I feel violated seeing this."

@edwiggery:

Omggg! When we small e go hard for you to see woman nyash, but now smh

@taniaomotayo:

"This is perfection. Smallie wey dey mighty."

@osazeetv:

"May God protect this girl, the entertainment world is dangerous and destructive. I don't want to see Ayra's yansh na this is wrong in man ways."

