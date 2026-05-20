APC senators and House of Representatives members, amounting to 70 of them, would not be returning to the National Assembly in 2027

This is because many of the lawmakers did not secure their return ticket in the APC senatorial and House of Representatives primary elections

While the final results of the primaries were yet to be released by the party, the affected lawmakers cannot decamp to another party to contest because of the new electoral act

No less than 70 of the 330 senators and House of Representatives members currently in the national assembly will not return in the 2027 elections. This is even as the final results of the national assembly primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were yet to be out.

Currently, the APC has 242 House of Reps members and 88 senators, and most of them are seeking re-election, including a popularly known Okada rider, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party to represent Kaura Constituency in Kaduna but joined the APC after his inauguration. He recently topped the list of legislators who will not be re-elected. The APC disqualified him during the screening.

70 lawmakers cannot return to the national assembly after losing at APC primaries Photo Credit: @LegendaryJoe

Source: Twitter

Ex-LP lawmakers who defected to APC lost primaries

According to Vanguard, the federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the Labour Party but defected to the APC after their inauguration, and now lost their re-election bid in the ruling party's primaries, are listed below:

Esosa Iyawo, the lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency in Edo state, lost the primary to Paddy Iyanu, Edo South Senator Neda Imasuen, Tochukwu Okere in Imo, Bassey Akiba of Cross River and Plateau's Daulyop Fom, among others.

The APC senators who will not be returning to the Senate for the 11th National Assembly because they either withdrew from the poll or stepped down. These included Senator Gbenga Daniel of Ogun state, Plateau Central's Diket Plang, Imo West's Osita Izunaso, Emmanuel Udende and Titus Zam of Benue North-East and Benue West, Osun Central's Olubiyi Fadeyi, Salisu Mustapha from Kwara and Ned Nwoko of Delta North.

APC to ratify primary election results

Currently, the defeat of the lawmakers is subject to ratification by the APC leadership. Currently, no fewer than 58 representatives and 12 senators won't return to the national assembly as they could not secure the party's ticket to pursue their aspirations in the 2027 elections.

Also, they cannot pursue their aspirations on another platform because of the newly signed Electoral Act and guidelines. The submission for party membership has ended on May 10.

Meanwhile, the primary elections were marred with complaints and protests across the country as the ruling party prepared for its governorship and presidential primaries on Thursday, May 21. For instance, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, the senator representing Ondo Central, narrowly escaped being killed after he and his supporters were attacked by some armed thugs at his polling unit during the exercise.

70 APC senators, House of Reps members lose at primary Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila sends a message to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has sparked conversation among Nigerians after urging Leke Abejide to remain in the ADC.

Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the lawmaker's wedding anniversary, said the ruling party is satisfied with Abejide's membership in the ADC and urged him to fight for the party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives' comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC between the factions of Nafiu Bala and David Mark.

Source: Legit.ng