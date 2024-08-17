An Air Peace flight attendant recently had the chance to meet two renowned Nigerian musicians, Phyno and Timaya, during a flight

A recent Air Peace flight turned into a memorable experience for one of the airline's attendants when they had the opportunity to interact with two famous Nigerian musicians, Phyno and Timaya.

During a brief chat, the musicians shared their thoughts on the flight.

Air Peace flight attendant chats with Phyno and Timaya. Photo credit: TikTok/Asanwaofficial

Both expressed their satisfaction, with Timaya highlighting the quality of the in-flight meals.

He noted that the food served by Air Peace stood out as some of the best he had ever had on a plane, and his positive tone left no doubt that he thoroughly enjoyed the meal. The video was posted by @asanwaofficial.

Watch the video below:

On Timaya

Timaya, born Inetimi Timaya Odon on August 15, 1980, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, is a prominent Nigerian musician known for his unique blend of dancehall, reggae, and Afrobeat. He grew up in a large family as the youngest of fifteen children and developed a passion for music early on.

Timaya moved to Lagos, where he initially worked as a backup singer for notable musicians, including Eedris Abdulkareem. In 2005, he launched his solo career with the release of his debut single, "Dem Mama," which was inspired by the destruction of his hometown, Odi, during a military raid.

The song’s success brought him into the limelight, leading to the release of his debut album, True Story, in 2007.

Over the years, Timaya has established himself as one of Nigeria's most successful and influential musicians, releasing multiple hit albums and singles,

On Phyno

Phyno, born Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike on October 9, 1986, in Enugu State, Nigeria, is a celebrated Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is known for his unique style, which blends traditional Igbo music with contemporary rap and Afrobeat, making him one of the most influential artists in Nigeria’s music scene.

Phyno’s interest in music began during his secondary school years, where he learned to play several musical instruments and developed his production skills. Initially aspiring to be a pilot, his passion for music eventually took precedence.

He started his career as a music producer in 2003, working with various artists before deciding to pursue a career as a rapper.

