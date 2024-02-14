A video of Nigerian music producer turned singer Pheelz speaking about his relationship with Usher has sparked emotions online

Pheelz shared during an interview with Apple Music how it feels like to get to work on Usher Raymond's upcoming album "Coming Home"

During the interview, Pheelz shared how he grew up listening to Usher, and now getting to work with him felt like a dream

Nigerian music producer-turned-singer Phillip Kayode Moses, aka Pheelz, was recently on Apple Music's podcast show, the Halftime.

During the interview, Pheelz spoke about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he recently had by getting to work with American pop star Usher.

Nigerian singer Pheelz shares his experience getting to work with US pop star Usher. Photo credit: @pheelzgood/@usher

Source: Instagram

The young Nigerian producer noted that he grew up a massive Usher fan. He shared how he used to dig into all of Usher's albums from the days and could sing most of his songs lyric for lyric.

Pheelz talks about being featured by Usher's

During the conversation with Apple Music, Pheelz shared his experience getting to work with Usher and even being featured on his album.

He also revealed that he wrote some songs on Usher's new album. Pheelz noted that being in the same studio with Usher felt like a dream, and even teaching him some things was a completely different feeling.

Legit.ng recalls a clip that went viral online where Usher reached out to Pheelz while he was stage performing.

Watch Pheelz's interview with Apple Music below:

See how netizens reacted to Pheelz's interview

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Pheelz's interview:

@bumbleb1313i:

"You showed us how far dreams can go…"

@itsjonia:

"AfroBeat to the universe."

@preezie_j:

"Pheelz too good to be true. Pheelz teaching Usher how to sing."

@manlikeceo:

"Normally You Bad, Pressure pressure pressure."

@mikewestnyc:

"PRESSURE to the world."

@tagetmediamusic:

"Afrobeats to the world."

@lekaagotwings:

"Pressure doings."

@spicepriezt:

"I’m kinda losing faith on my dreams but y’all keep the thoughts floating."

Moment Usher acknowledged Pheelz on stage trends

In an earlier report, Legit.ng recalls a video that made the headlines where US singer Usher was seen paying massive respect to Pheelz.

The young Nigerian music producer has been making a lot of waves recently, including signing a deal with Warner Records in 2022.

