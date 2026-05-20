Atiku Abubakar congratulated Arsenal Football Club after the team secured its first Premier League title in 22 years

The former vice president praised Arsenal supporters in Nigeria and across the world for remaining loyal to the club during years of disappointments

Atiku urged Arsenal to extend their success to Europe by targeting the UEFA Champions League after reclaiming the English league crown

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Arsenal F.C. following the club’s Premier League title success, describing the achievement as the reward for patience, planning, and consistency.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 19, and made available to Legit.ng by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku praised the club’s players, coaching staff, and supporters across the world for ending a 22-year wait for the English league crown.

Atiku congratulated Arsenal Football Club after the team secured its first Premier League title in 22 years. Photo credit: @atiku, @PFA

Source: Facebook

Arsenal’s long road to glory

The former presidential candidate said Arsenal’s rise to the top reflected years of rebuilding and disciplined management.

“Arsenal’s victory did not happen overnight. It is the product of years of rebuilding, disciplined planning, bold decision-making, and the courage to stay the course even when success seemed distant.

These are the same principles that have guided my journey in both public life and the private sector,” he said.

Atiku linked the club’s success to his economic and political philosophy. He said national progress can only be achieved through strategic reforms, investment in young people, and an environment that allows talent and enterprise to flourish.

“My vision has always been to build an economy that works for all—driven by enterprise, strengthened by institutional reforms, and powered by the energy of our youth.

Just as Arsenal invested in youth development and a clear footballing philosophy, Nigeria must invest in its people, reform its institutions, and stay committed to a coherent economic strategy,” he added.

Arsenal win Premier League title for first time in 22 years. Photo by: Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians praised for loyal support

The former vice president also commended Nigerian Arsenal supporters for remaining loyal to the club through difficult seasons. He described their dedication as proof of the resilience and hopeful spirit often associated with Nigerians.

He urged citizens to draw inspiration from the club’s triumph and remain optimistic about the country’s future.

“Arsenal’s triumph is a powerful reminder that persistence, discipline, and an unwavering belief in one’s mission ultimately produce results. My own journey in public service has been defined by resilience, consistency, and an unshaken commitment to the Nigerian project. Nigerians should draw inspiration from this moment and remain hopeful that with unity, purpose, and the right leadership, the 2027 election can mark the beginning of a brighter, more prosperous, and more inclusive chapter for our nation.”

Atiku further encouraged the North London side to pursue success in Europe after conquering English football.

“Having conquered England, I encourage Arsenal to set their sights firmly on the UEFA Champions League. The spirit, quality, and determination that delivered the Premier League title can certainly secure a historic double. The world is watching, and millions of Nigerians are cheering you on,” he stated.

Mysterious cat predicted Bournemouth vs Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos correctly predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Man City.

The feline oracle predicted a draw, which Erling Haaland’s late strike confirmed and handed the Gunners their first league title in 22 years.

Source: Legit.ng