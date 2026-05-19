Ned Nwoko has shared a video of one of the wards during the APC primaries, which were recently held to decide the party’s candidates

The politician contested against former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for a Senate seat

His post generated reactions from fans, who taunted him and asked about Regina Daniels

Ned Nwoko has silenced naysayers over claims about the number of people who voted for him during the APC primaries in Delta State.

The politician has been trending over claims about the number of people who came out to vote for him during the election in his party.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko counters claims of having three voters at APC primaries. Photo credit@reginadaniels/@iaokowa

Source: Instagram

A video emerged, and it was claimed (not by Legit.ng) that in all the wards in his constituency, he only had three people who voted for him as he contested against former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a post on his Instagram page, the politician shared a video showing a large number of people who turned up at his ward to vote for him.

In the recording, he was seen with his team as supporters were asked to queue in order to take part in the exercise.

Fans react to Ned Nwoko’s video

Reacting, fans were not satisfied with the video as they continued to taunt the senator over the claims that he had only three votes.

Ned Nwoko shares video form the APC primaries in Delta state. Photo credit@princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

They stated that he must allow Regina Daniels to see her son before he can win the elections. A few others noted that Cubana Chiefpriest had more votes than him in his constituency when he contested an election.

However, some people applauded his work in his constituency when he was in office. They praised his dedication and commitment to the people who elected him.

They wished him the best and expressed support for him, saying they are rooting for another term in office.

Recall that Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, had openly declared her support for Okowa over the marriage crisis involving her daughter and the senator.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Ned Nwoko's video

Here are comments below:

@__princess_nancy321 wrote:

"Let Regina have access to her kids, if not u won’t win……clock it."

@maddy.obi said:

"I hear say you lost to Okawa, eh, Mrs Ned."

@ohheybernie shared:

"Your dedication and commitment speak loudly. Wishing you all the best, sir."

@spark_offical01 reacted:

"More wins to you, sir. Bless my weekend, sir. You are the people's choice. Winner Winner oh oh oh Winner."

@mattcenna_shoes commented:

"I hear say the chief priest passed you with 11 votes, na true?

Izzy Ogbeide appeals to Sheriff Oborevwori

Legit.ng had reported that content creator, Izzy Ogbeide, had reacted to the messy feud between Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

The estranged couple’s fight has continued to grow messier since the actress cried out for help publicly on social media. Many agreed with Izzy Ogbeide but expressed fears that the person Regina is seeking help from may not be able to assist her.

Source: Legit.ng