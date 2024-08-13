Former US President, Barack Obama has finally shared his summer playlist for the year 2024 on social media

The ex-president has been known to update fans about his music taste every year and Nigerian stars, Tems and Rema were included

Many netizens reacted to the list of music Obama is listening to for the summer as well as Tems and Rema’s inclusion

Former American president Barack Obama has once again excited fans with his summer playlist for 2024.

It is no longer news that the ex-US president updates fans yearly on the music that caught his fancy while also showcasing his interesting taste that cuts across borders.

Obama took to his official Instagram page to share his summer playlist for 2024, and Nigerian stars Tems and Rema were once again included.

The ex-president named Tems’ Love Me Jeje song and Rema’s Yayo track. Other musicians like Beyonce, Billie Eillish, Bob Marley, 2Pack and more were also listed.

See Obama’s Summer Playlist below:

Fans react to Obama’s playlist

Obama’s summer playlist soon trended online and drew reactions, particularly from Nigerian netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep said Afrobeats keep winning:

Jason had issues with some of the songs on the list:

Kennie praised Tems and Rema for being named on the list:

Enugu had this to say about Tems and Rema:

This tweep said Tems represented well:

Wally wondered if the ex-president was just looking for attention:

Andrew called on Nigerians to gather:

This tweep asked why there was no Kenyan music on the list:

