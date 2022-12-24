The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, has dropped his annual list of favourite songs in 2022

Taking to his social media platform, the ex-president shared a list of songs that were his fave during the year and Nigerian stars made the cut

Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Rema were some of the musicians listed on Obama’s favourite songs of 2022 list

The former United States of America’s president, Barack Obama, has gotten fans excited with his annual list of favourite songs.

Taking to his official social media pages, the ex-president dropped his list of favourite songs from the year 2022 and some Nigerian musicians were included.

A look through the list showed that Grammy-winning Nigerian star, Burna Boy, and MAVIN musicians, Ayra Starr and Rema, were included.

Obama includes Nigerian musicians on his favorite song list for 2022. Photos: @barakobama, @ayrastarr, @burnaboygram, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy’s award winning Last Last song, Ayra Starr’s Rush and Rema’s Calm Down, were some of the songs mentioned on Obama’s list.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Taking to the caption of the post, Obama explained that he enjoys sharing his end of the year music playlist with his social media followers.

He wrote:

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.”

See the post below:

A number of fans, particularly Nigerians, were excited to see Barack Obama’s list of favourite songs in 2022 and they took to social media to react. Read some of their comments below:

ceogracehaukwa:

"Africa 2 The World Afro-Beats On The RISE"

gcnjhs:

"ayra starr, rema, burna boy…thank you oluwabarack obamachukwu "

gift_innocent1:

"Naija to the world"

1kodak_purp:

"Ah, my mentor "

preciou_austin:

"Where Una big wiz Abi he no drop song this year "

menalisious_007:

"Why buhari no drop him own playlist too"

olaniyan_olatunbosun:

"Obama no dey ever feel una popsy… na wa o."

bxgxuey:

"Why does this matter though."

Rema makes Obama's 2019 summer playlist

In other related news, Legit.ng reported in 2019 that Mavin star, Rema was on Obama's summer music playlist.

The playlist which comprised 44 songs featured Rema's song, Iron Man sitting pretty at number 42.

The post which went viral on the internet left many Nigerians social media users including Rema's boss, Don Jazzy, excited and impressed that the former US president is listening to one of Nigeria's singers.

Source: Legit.ng