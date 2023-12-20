Nigerian singer Davido has bragged about winning in life following a viral video of Barbadian singer Rihanna

During an interview, the Man Down crooner was asked for her album of the year, but she disclosed her songs instead

Rihanna revealed she has had Davido's Unavailable on repeat, sparking reactions among netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's Unavailable, has done numbers this year, thanks to streaming from different parts of the world.

The 30BG boss has a fan in Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna, and a recent video has confirmed it.

Netizens react to Rihanna's video Photo credit: @davido/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the interviewer asked for her album of the year, and the mum of two disclosed that she listens to singles rather than an entire album.

Rihanna then named Davido's Unavailable, which is the most streamed Afrobeats song according to Spotify.

The singer added that the viral hit single that erupted into a worldwide challenge has been on repeat for her all year.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Rihanna's video

Davido could not hide his excitement as he bragged about winning the year with the singer's revelation.

Read some comments below:

davido:

"Nah me win."

nnenna_blinks_:

"I’m just praying this Album wins the Grammy category it was nominated for. God Abeg Run am for OBO. Naha Jesus."

verydarkblackman:

"Grammy loading….dont play."

bellokreb:

"GRAMMY don sure be that!!!"

iamtrinityguy:

"Unavailable to the world Baddest."

247inmybag:

"After davido na burna boy before wizkid."

callme_stoner112:

"We don collect the Grammy already..30bg gang Oya gather here."

sandra.ruskin:

"It is @davido time to win the award everything in life has time, wish people well when they celebrate so you can also celebrate. Davido has been very supportive."

Rihanna displays impressive ‘Unavailable’ dance moves

Legit.ng earlier reported that the renowned singer was seen at an event dancing to Davido's "Unavailable".

Using her hand motions in her dance steps, she was spotted beside her lover, A$ap Rocky, as she lost herself in the music.

Nigerians who came across the video used the opportunity to appreciate the DMW boss' input in promoting his song.

