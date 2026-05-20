A beautiful lady has shared her heartwarming love story on social media after marrying the love of her life

In a now-viral video posted to her official TikTok account, she explained why she chose to keep her wedding a secret

Her post drew massive reactions, with social media users flooding the comments to congratulate her

A lady has opened up about her recent marriage in a post that quickly went viral social media.

She took to her official account to explain that the decision to wed quietly had been intentional from the start.

Bride who held secret wedding speaks. Photo credit: @tiana_april/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Newlywed lady marries without telling anyone

The lady, known on TikTok as @tiana_april, said she had chosen not to announce the ceremony beforehand.

According to her, the choice came from a desire to follow what she believed was the right path rather than focus on outward display.

She noted that keeping the event private allowed her to prioritise purpose over personal desires.

Her post included a short clip where she shared the reasoning behind her decision and captured scenes from her wedding.

In her caption, she stated:

"POV: You get married on a random day without telling anyone because doing things God's way matters more than waiting for a big wedding. Purpose over desires."

Bride shares her reason for holding a private wedding. Photo credit: @tiana_april/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady weds in private ceremony

The message touched many TikTok users who viewed the post, leading to lots of responses in the comments section.

Viewers responded with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement after watching the clip.

Several users expressed admiration for her stance, saying that her approach reflected sincerity and faith in God.

Others commented on the simplicity of the occasion, noting that the absence of a public celebration did not lessen the importance of the union.

@louisayeboah861 reacted:

"That’s wonderful but what has marrying on a random day without telling anyone related to Gods way?"

@Onyi said:

"Congratulations dear. Please do you mind telling me how you went about it? I'm planning for mine and a bit confused."

@Jewelry vendor in Warri said:

"Ahh thank God this is actually possible cos my sister called it pride. I mean how is it pride when I want to do something intimatee and cute."

@MUA IN IWO ROAD/BODIJA IBADAN added:

"I’m a make up artist in Ibadan make una book me ooo."

@bellenash reacted:

"My type of wedding unannounced type of wedding."

@Notlong Soon added:

"Hahaha. Christiana. Caleb this (37). Hala once in a while. God bless your new home."

@Jewelry vendor in Warri said:

"Ahh thank God this is actually possible cos my sister called it pride. I mean how is it pride when I want to do something intimatee and cute."

See the post below:

Lady discovers boyfriend's secret wedding venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady did not take it lightly when she discovered that her boyfriend was reportedly getting married behind her back.

In a video, she stormed the venue of the wedding and disrupted the activities that were going on at the event.

Source: Legit.ng