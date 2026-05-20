Daddy Freeze criticised singer Chike for his alleged involvement with Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, the estranged wife of TV host Frank Edoho

In a viral video, Daddy Freeze warned that men who sleep with married women will eventually face the same fate

The media personality specifically called out women celebrating Chike, describing them as useless

Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted strongly to the controversy surrounding singer Chike and Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, the estranged wife of popular television host Frank Edoho.

The drama, which has been trending online, sparked heated debates after claims of an alleged affair surfaced, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Daddy Freeze criticises women praising Chike over alleged involvement with Frank Edoho’s estranged wife. Photo: daddyfreeze/frankedoho/chikeofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze criticised those celebrating Chike despite the allegations.

The OAP explained that many men avoid such situations because they fear the same could be done to them, stressing that sleeping with another man’s wife often comes with consequences.

“Chike no try at all. Make Una leave Chike. One of the reasons why some men don’t touch women is because they don’t want it done to them. Because, if you knack a person’s wife, they must knack your own. If you knack married women, they must knack your wife, so, no dey knack married women.”

Daddy Freeze says Chike should not be celebrated amid an alleged affair involving Frank Edoho’s estranged wife. Photo: daddyfreeze/chikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze further noted that Chike’s recent album release was only successful because people were willing to support him despite the alleged scandal.

He slammed women celebrating the singer, calling them useless and calling the punishment of God upon them.

Daddy Freeze emphasised that while Frank Edoho and his wife might be victims in the situation, singer Chike should not be seen as a hero.

“Like I said earlier, Frank Edoho might be a victim, his wife might be a victim but Chike isn’t a hero. All the women celebrating Chike, you are all useless. God will punish all of you celebrating their cockerel and chicken, Chike with 'n' Chicken.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@adaobimandy1 said:

"Does that mean Frank slept with other men(s) wife or wives ? In only this saga na Chike reputation dey at risk. For Frank and his wife they deserve each other."

@360globalprincess commented:

"Not @daddyfreeze 😂😂😂 Not you sir. Haba! We easily forget in this country. He that is without sin should be the first to cast a stone. ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾"

@emmaemordi.daniels wrote:

"So does it mean frank knacked person own? Jst asking for a friend..."

@maynationeastafrica reacted:

"So you all think a man that is not married should not date a married woman but a married man can date a woman or girl who is not married 🤔."

@theprettyellah said:

"THANK HEAVENS THAT GOD DOESN'T COME FROM ANYBODYS VILLAGE 🤣🤣"

Daddy Freeze blasts Yul Edochie over marriage advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze criticised Nollywood actor Yul Edochie over his comments about OAP Roby Ekpo’s crashed marriage with Mayowa Lambe.

The actor had reacted to Roby Ekpo’s emotional interview by advising him to replace his former partner with five women and impregnate all of them at once instead of crying publicly.

Daddy Freeze strongly disagreed with the suggestion and questioned Yul Edochie’s reasoning, arguing that Roby Ekpo had already spoken openly about his lack of sexual stamina and could not realistically handle several women at the same time.

Source: Legit.ng