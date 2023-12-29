Former US president Barack Obama recently released his favourite songs released in 2023

The Nigerian music industry was well represented on the list as five afrobeat songs made it to the former US president's favourite songs

Davido's Unavailable featuring Musa Keys, 'Sittin' on Top of the World' by Burna Boy and 21 Savage were among the Nigerian songs on the list

Former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, is making headlines barely hours after he released his favourite songs of 2023.

In his usual manner, Obama shared his favourite music, movies, and books of the year via his official social media timelines.

Amapiano by Asake and Olamide makes it to Obama's 2023 music playlist. Credit: @barackobama @davido @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Obama's favourite music list of 2023 featured the biggest Afrobeats songs like 'Me & U' by Tems, 'Unavailable' by Davido featuring Musa Keys, 'Water' by Tyla, 'Sittin' on Top of the World' by Burna Boy and 21 Savage, 'Amapiano' by Asake and Olamide.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that three Nigerian singers were featured on Obama's 2022 list.

Obama, in a caption of the post he shared, wrote:

"Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out".

See Barack Obama's favourite songs in 2023 below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, among others, made it to the 2024 Grammy nomination list.

Nigerians react to Barack Obama's songs list

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens, see them below:

moonlightclothingng:

"The man got a good music choice."

peterrejoice17:

"Naija take overrr"

oluwadarasimioflagos:

"Ololade mi asake."

leponky:

"Odogwu always making the list."

mandymandy.m:

"burna boy is in every Afrobeat list."

yvonneorji:

"Afrobeats definitely snapped this year! We seee you Mr. President ."

cherrell.a:

"Heavy on the afrobeats ❤️❤️❤️ love it! Pres.O was having a good time."

itsazee:

"Soooo basically… 2023 was the year of AfroBeats!!"

