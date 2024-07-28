The Nigerian social media space has been buzzing over plans for a protest to end bad governance in the country

The protest, which is slated to hold from August 1 to August 10, has been met with mixed reactions from Nigerians particularly some celebrities

While a few stars have spoken for the planned protest, others have kicked against it and Legit.ng gathered a list of some of them

The state of the Nigerian economy has left some citizens dissatisfied and it has led to talks of a protest being held in different parts of the nation.

The End Bad Governance protest, which is slated to take place on August 1, 2024, seems to have been influenced by the protest in Kenya when youths stormed the streets to kick against tax reforms, among other things.

However, the proposed protest in Nigeria has been met with a lukewarm reception from citizens, with some showing a lack of eagerness to take to the streets and complain about the country’s government. Unlike the End SARS protest, which took place in 2020, fewer Nigerians have been vocal about the End Bad Governance protest.

Some top Nigerian celebrities have also used their social media platforms to kick against protesting, with some of them giving various reasons why they believe it is not the right move.

Legit.ng has gathered a list of Nigerian stars who have spoken against the protest below:

1.Yul Edochie says Tinubu is doing his best:

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie drew the attention of Nigerians after he showed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid talks of a looming protest. According to the Nollywood star, people take advantage of protests to destroy the society by breaking into and looting shops. Yul acknowledged that there was hardship in the country but protesting was not the answer because President Tinubu listens.

2.Tonto Dikeh says there are ways to handle issues:

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, spoke up about the End Bad Governance protest on social media. The movie star stated that while she understands the plight of the people, embarking on a protest might not be the best course of action because issues can be handled differently. According to the actress, her concerns stem from how things turned out during the End SARS protest in 2020. Tonto suggested that a group should be established to represent the people.

3. Portable curses fans telling him to sing at protest:

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable heavily kicked against the planned protest on social media. The Zazu crooner said that he was hustling for himself because he needed money and claimed that those who planned to join the protest were not taking their businesses seriously. According to Portable, Nigeria is doing okay as it is because there is money and jobs in the country.

4.Lege Miamii says Nigerians should give Tinubu more time:

Nollywood actor Lege Miamii has been one of the latest celebrities to speak against the End Bad Governance protest. In a video that was posted on his Instagram page, Lege acknowledged that things had gotten tough in the country but noted that President Tinubu needed to be given more time to fix the country. Lege however pleaded with the president to do something about the high cost of food items in the market.

5.NBS’s partner Xxssive kicks against protest:

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s partner, Eseoghene Obire aka Xxssive shared a video online to express his feelings about the protest. The public figure noted that no protest should be held in Delta state because the protest did not seem to have any meaning. He explained that vandals would only use the opportunity to steal and destroy things. “That protest no get head”, he said.

Man drags Lege Miamii

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miamii, stirred reactions after clashing with a man, who joined his Instagram live session.

The actor and matchmaker had set up a live session for intending lovers, and a man known as Adeoye Samuel also joined the program. Adeoye blasted the film act, who was invited to the embassy a few weeks ago, for contributing to Nigeria's woes.

According to him, Lege has been boasting about his friendship with Seyi Tinubu and cannot tell him to improve the lot of the common man.

Source: Legit.ng