Actress Tonto Dikeh has shared her take on the planned protest by Nigerian youths between August 1 and 10

According to the movie star, he is not discouraging anyone from protesting and she understands that it is everyone's right

However, she feels there are other ways to handle the issue while sympathizing with everyone struggling in the bad economy

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has lent her voice to the decision by some Nigerians to protest against bad governance.

Tonto Dikeh looks gorgeous in her outfits. Image credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She noted that it was saddening for the citizens to work and still be enough to take care of their bills due to the high cost of goods and services.

The movie star stated that she wasn't discouraging anyone from protesting but it is not the best solution at hand.

She recalled how the #EndSARS protest against police brutality ended on October 20, 2020. It was hijacked by some people who caused damage to government properties. Hence, she suggested that representative groups should be formed to communicate with President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The role interpreter added that the economic situation in the country affects everyone and issues should addressed diplomatically.

See her statement below:

Reactions to Tonto's statement

Some netizens have shared their opinions on Tonto's statement. See some of them below:

@iam_princessmj:

"We no gree, she don join their party what do you expect?"

@b3x_hairempire:

"Abeg shut up. As you nor dey feel wetin people dey pass through, why you nor go talk like this."

@2ndaa2:

"Omo, does anyone still want to protest after what happened during end sars?"

@lorddarzi:

"I love it when millionaires give advice to the bottom feeders. The purge is upon us in Nigeria y'all. Since our leaders don't wanna fix the country let's put our hands today to ruin the country.

@maqueen1:

"Is ‘King’ on her WAEC certificate?"

@ogemmartins:

"APC member is talking. Believe politicians at your own detriment."

Tonto reacts to protest against Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that some youths in Abuja gathered to protest against popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

The group condemned what they described as the negative culture promoted by Bobrisky and other cross-dressers in the country.

Nollywood actress and close friend to Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh, has condemned the protest as she labelled it a misplaced priority.

Source: Legit.ng