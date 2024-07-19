Controversial Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is in the news and caught the attention of tons of Nigerians with a fresh release

The actor shared a post on his official social media page where he addressed Nigerians about protesting and what President Tinubu was up to

Yul noted that protesting would not solve the hardship in the country, as he implored Nigerians to stay calm

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has made it to the front lines of blogs after he shared his two cents on the country's ongoing economic situation.

The actor-turned-cleric, who recently linked up with Seyi Tinubu, shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page addressing the masses.

Yul Edochie against protest

Yul stated that he understood the country's situation but asked everyone to calm their nerves and think beyond protesting, as it would only worsen things.

He recalled the EndSars protests and the casualties. He also assured Nigerians that President Tinubu was aware of this and was doing all he could to cushion the effect of hardship.

"I acknowledge the hardship in the country, the situation of things. It's affecting everyone. I believe all will be well. Protest is not the answer. People take advantage of protests to break into other people's shops, steal, destroy properties, hurt and kill innocent Nigerians who are already going through a lot.

Yul Edochie continued:

"In the end the aim of the protest will be defeated. Remember what happened during EndSars."

See Yul's full post below:

How Nigerians reacted to Yul's post

Some Nigerians were in the comment section attacking Yul and calling him names. Read them below:

@only1nero86:

"Prodigal son of Chief Pete Edochie, your opinion does not count. Efulefu."

@ch.ichi8524:

"Someone that can dance 2 weeks after his son's demise, can even sell Nigerians."

@nnekakitchen:

"If dey born u well wear dat jagaban cloth enter East."

@ranky_30:

"With all due respect Mr. Yul Edochie, may god punish you for saying this."

@sosokubor247:

"Go shoot movie and produce children leave Nigerians alone."

@mr_du_shit:

"Thunder from Zimbabwe fire you there."

@echendoikeuli:

"My brother i love and respect you a lot but this one now you really sound foooolish."

Yul Edochie finally forgives Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie stirred up the internet once more as he confessed to forgiving the late actor Junior Pope.

On Tuesday, May 21, Legit.ng reported that Yul had opened up about why he refused to mourn his colleague despite their closeness.

After several criticisms from other Nollywood stars, the filmmaker posted about forgiveness, as many dished out their hot takes.

