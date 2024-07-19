Yul Edochie Addresses Nigerians Over Hardship and Protest: "Tinubu Listens and Is Doing All He Can"
- Controversial Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is in the news and caught the attention of tons of Nigerians with a fresh release
- The actor shared a post on his official social media page where he addressed Nigerians about protesting and what President Tinubu was up to
- Yul noted that protesting would not solve the hardship in the country, as he implored Nigerians to stay calm
Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has made it to the front lines of blogs after he shared his two cents on the country's ongoing economic situation.
The actor-turned-cleric, who recently linked up with Seyi Tinubu, shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page addressing the masses.
Yul Edochie against protest
Yul stated that he understood the country's situation but asked everyone to calm their nerves and think beyond protesting, as it would only worsen things.
Yul Edochie vs Seyi Tinubu: Judy Austin lauds hubby's support for APC, shares her admiration for him
He recalled the EndSars protests and the casualties. He also assured Nigerians that President Tinubu was aware of this and was doing all he could to cushion the effect of hardship.
"I acknowledge the hardship in the country, the situation of things. It's affecting everyone. I believe all will be well. Protest is not the answer. People take advantage of protests to break into other people's shops, steal, destroy properties, hurt and kill innocent Nigerians who are already going through a lot.
Yul Edochie continued:
"In the end the aim of the protest will be defeated. Remember what happened during EndSars."
See Yul's full post below:
How Nigerians reacted to Yul's post
Some Nigerians were in the comment section attacking Yul and calling him names. Read them below:
@only1nero86:
"Prodigal son of Chief Pete Edochie, your opinion does not count. Efulefu."
@ch.ichi8524:
"Someone that can dance 2 weeks after his son's demise, can even sell Nigerians."
@nnekakitchen:
"If dey born u well wear dat jagaban cloth enter East."
@ranky_30:
"With all due respect Mr. Yul Edochie, may god punish you for saying this."
@sosokubor247:
"Go shoot movie and produce children leave Nigerians alone."
@mr_du_shit:
"Thunder from Zimbabwe fire you there."
@echendoikeuli:
"My brother i love and respect you a lot but this one now you really sound foooolish."
Yul Edochie finally forgives Junior Pope
Meanwhile, Yul Edochie stirred up the internet once more as he confessed to forgiving the late actor Junior Pope.
On Tuesday, May 21, Legit.ng reported that Yul had opened up about why he refused to mourn his colleague despite their closeness.
After several criticisms from other Nollywood stars, the filmmaker posted about forgiveness, as many dished out their hot takes.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng