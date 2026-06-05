Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military base in Borno State, resulting in eight casualties, including soldiers and CJTF members

Five soldiers and three Civilian Joint Task Force members lost their lives during the harrowing overnight assault

Operation HADIN KAI commends the bravery of fallen troops amidst challenging weather conditions during the attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - Boko Haram terrorists have killed five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force on duty at the Nigerian Army base in Mandaragirau in Biu Local Government of Borno State.

The terrorists attacked the army base in the early hours of Friday, June 5, 2026.

The base is under 25 Brigade, Sector 2 of the Nigerian Army.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Haruna Sani, said the terrorists attacked the base at about 3am.

He said the insurgents attempted to breach sections of the FOB under the extreme weather conditions.

As reported by The Punch, Lt. Col. Haruna Sani made this known in a statement issued on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Sani troops contained the attack despite adverse weather conditions and poor visibility caused by heavy rainfall.

“Regrettably, in the course of the battle, five gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the intense firefight and close-quarter engagement, while some equipment was also affected by the firefight.”

He added that:

“Three members of the CJTF also fell alongside troops, while those wounded have been promptly airlifted by the Air Component Command and are currently in stable condition while receiving appropriate medical care.”

He said Operation HADIN KAI honours the fallen heroes for their bravery in the face of a determined but ultimately futile enemy assault.

Terrorists kill army general, 17 others

Recall that Brig-Gen Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers were killed in coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases in Borno.

Major-General Michael Onoja said troops repelled them with “exceptional courage” as insurgents retreated after heavy fighting.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the killings and described the assault as “a sign of desperation”.

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Nigerian Army, terrorists engage in gun battle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Army confirmed that two soldiers and several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed during a failed attack on FOB Magumeri under Operation HADIN KAI in Borno state.

Troops successfully repelled an early morning infiltration attempt on May 7, 2026, forcing the attackers to retreat after a fierce exchange of fire.

The military recovered a cache of weapons, including PKT anti-aircraft guns and AK-47 rifles, while describing the troops’ response as gallant and decisive.

Source: Legit.ng