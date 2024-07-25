Portable has made a video in reaction to the planned protest taking place nationwide in August 2024

The singer said that he was only concerned with hustling and advised his fans to fight for themselves and not Nigeria

He cursed those asking him to sing at the planned protest as he said that they were not serious about their work

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus better known as Portable, has met the wrath of his fans with a video he made in reaction to the planned protest in Nigeria.

The singer, who recently got compensated by Ogun state government, said that he needed money was still hustling.

Portable reacts to hunger protest. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He slammed Nigerians, who are planning to join the protest, and he said that they were not taking their work serious.

According to him, people should fight for themselves and not for Nigeria, as the country was already okay.

Portable lay curses

In the recording, the music act, who beat up a fan in the trenches, cursed the people asking him to sing during the planned rally.

He noted that there was money and jobs in Nigeria, but a lot of people were not taking the people who can help them serious.

The Zeh Nation boss warned that people should not allow their jobs or career turn to a barrier for them.

In his words:

“Please, I still need money, I still dey hustle. If you are not serious with your work, that is when you will go and protest. Fight for yourself, don't fight for Nigeria. Nigeria is okay. Money dey where money dey. Dont let your career turn to your barrier."

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by the singer. Here are some do the comments below:

@highrate_:

"Person wey jump fence because of 14m Dey talk about money."

@r_i_c_h_i_i_e:

"Wereh no b for protest dem sabi u."

@itz_nurud:

"Portable is daft,you fit get money make,nigeria happen to you long time,nigeria way dey affect Dangote who is you."

@oluwa1985r:

"Portable naw protest make us really know you ooo lol."

sidoolomi12:

"Money dey where Mony dey Na you no link up work dey Na you no work."

@emblem_001:

"Na protect blow this werey oo."

@baddasss1k:

"Money dey where money dey Omo."

@heisfally:

"Na that your odogwu bar our protests will start, dey play."

@lilbzyayo:

"He was yailing in 2020 end sars period because he has nothing but he’s okay now and doesn’t care whatever you or me are going through. It’s well sha. This is how everybody feels but we will get there one day."

@_brodaarise:

"Omo na why man no fit be God be dix, :imagine say I get one kind power, I go just reverse dix guy back tó scratch with this kind thing wey him dey talk."

Portable returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer buzzed the internet as he returned home after a significant time in America.

The singer, who had earlier shared his desire to make it back sooner, was celebrating with some of his street guys .

The young men who surrounded Portable were excited to have him back, as netizens made different observations about the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng