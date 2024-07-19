Lege Miamii and a fan have exchanged words on his Instagram live session about the state of the country

The man known as Adeoye Samuel had called in while Lege was trying to hook two lovers on his match making show

He dragged the actor because of his friendship with Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president, and blamed them for causing the problem in the country

Nollywood actor Kehinde Adam, better known as Lege Miamii, stirred reactions after clashing with a man, who joined his Instagram live session.

The actor and matchmaker had set up a live session for intending lovers, and a man known as Adeoye Samuel also joined the program.

Lege Miamii clashes with fans on IG live. Photo credit@legemiamii

Adeoye blasted the film act, who was invited to the embassy a few weeks ago, for contributing to Nigeria's woes. According to him, Lege has been boasting about his friendship with Seyi Tinubu and cannot tell him to improve the lot of the common man.

Adeoye says people cannot afford yam

Dragging the actor further, he said the common man cannot afford to buy yam again. He warned him that he would deal with him.

Also replying Adeoye, Lege sent him to the gallows and also blasted his mother. The man and lady, who were waiting to be attended to, had to laugh over the situation.

Recall that Lege had shared video of his meeting with Seyi Tinubu, and he has always boasted about their friendship.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Lege and Adeoye's video

Reactions have trailed what Lege and fans did in IG live. Here are some of the comments below:

@whycee389:

"Normally if Lege dey walk make e dey check back cause people plenty wey dey find him."

@romanqudus:

"You and Tinubu are destroying Nigeria."

@spendah_cc:

"@legemiamii the guy was actually saying the truth e no go better for you lege."

@sheme_011:

"Curse the goat."

@innocent.melody.94:

"Fact daddy mercy eyin le ba Nigeria je."

@beep_beel:

"Your teeth like rat teeth."

@fuoyecasterr:

"Imagine."

@hushperry677:

"Daddy mercy."

