The presidency has drawn the attention of Nigerians to a text of a speech purportedly delivered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu was quoted in the alleged broadcast to have said in the spirit of fiscal responsibility, he is scrapping the office of the first lady

A prominent aide of the president, Bayo Onanuga, took to his verified X handle to dispel the claim

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to ignore the text of an alleged broadcast said to have been made by President Bola Tinubu.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, July 28, Onanuga said claims that the president has slashed his salary by 50 percent and that the Nigerian leader has decided to scrap the office of the first lady, Remi, are "totally false".

Onanuga wrote:

"It is the handiwork of mischief makers, people bent on sowing confusion and chaos in our country. Please ignore it. President Tinubu has not made any broadcast."

Legit.ng reports that states across the federation have been unsettled by the ongoing plan by some faceless Nigerians to begin a dayslong nationwide hunger and hardship protest to draw the federal and state governments’ attention to the worsening plight of the citizens.

Some states showed that the governors and security agencies are not comfortable with the plot and, therefore, appealed to the prospective protesters to rethink their plan.

Legit.ng understands that the organisers of the protest have slated August 1 to August 10, 2024, to begin the mass action across the country.

