Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti have differing opinions on the planned hardship protest scheduled for August 1st to 10th

Obi attributes the motivation for the protest to widespread hunger and unemployment among youths, calling for peaceful and lawful demonstrations

Governor Otti highlights the need for proper authorization from security agencies for the protest to be legal, warning of the potential negative impacts of unauthorized demonstrations

Umuahia, Abia state - Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, and the current governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, have expressed different opinions on the looming hardship protest scheduled for 1st to 10th August.

both prominent political leaders of Anambra have enjoyed close ties after the 2023 gubernatorial election which gave a landmark victory to Otti under the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking in a video shared via X by Channels Television, Obi emphasized the constitutional right of Nigerians to protest.

Obi urges Nigerians to vote peacefully

He urged citizens to protest within the boundaries of the law, highlighting the difficult circumstances many face.

He said:

"Protest is allowed within the Nigerian constitution. All we are pleading for is to do so within the law and to show that we live within the law as a nation. Everybody knows that things are difficult."

Obi: Hunger, unemployment real sponsors of hardship protest

Furthermore, Obi highlights some of the sponsors of the planned protest, stating:

"I always say, when they talk about the sponsors of the protest, the sponsors are very simple—it is hunger, it is hopelessness among the youths. So, we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through."

Obi praised Abia State Governor Alex Otti for his understanding of the people's plight.

Security agencies must act within the law, says Obi

Likewise, he called on security agencies to respect the law and avoid being overbearing during protests.

Obi said:

"For the security agencies, let them make sure that they work within the law. We shouldn't try to be overbearing. It is something that can be done within the law. There is nothing wrong and it is allowed globally.

"People protest in my house and it is for us to listen to those who are protesting. Why are they protesting? Engage them and there is nothing wrong with that."

Governor Otti's stance on protests

In contrast, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State expressed concerns about the planned protests, urging caution and legal adherence.

While acknowledging the harsh economic conditions, he stressed the need for proper procedure and the potential negative impacts of the protests.

He said:

"It will be very, very unfair to say that things are not difficult now. Things are difficult and the hunger is real, but how do you solve the problem?

"The problem we find ourselves in today is economic, and we are paying the price for bad governance that didn't start today."

Protest illegal if not approved by security Police, says Otti

Otti highlighted the legal requirements for organizing protests, emphasizing the need for approval from security agencies, particularly the police.

He warned against the potential illegality and harm of unauthorized protests.

He said:

"For you to organize a protest, the law requires that you get approval from the security agencies, particularly the police.

"And, somebody should take responsibility for getting that approval, and without it, it will be illegal for you to go on the street to protest.

"People should think of the implications of coming out on the street and restricting the movement of other people."

Otti asks Abians not to protest

Speaking further, the governor called on residents of the state to shelve the protest and maintain peace in the state.

He said:

"For the people of Abia, people shouldn't come out because it may be more hurtful than the reason for the protest people are calling for."

Nigerians react

Following this development, Nigerians have taken to their social media X handle to express their opinion.

@ako_na_uche_x said:

"They’re both right. Peter Obi believes it’s a constitutional right to protest. Otti says they have to have a structure if they want to protest."

@alexottiofr said:

"Wahala! You have harmed your political career with just this brief comment you've made."

@AdloveGlobal said:

"One lesson I learned from the video is that you can have different opinions and still not be enemies.

I don't understand why Obidients find it so difficult to learn from this and engage people online constructively without insults. Any violent protest will cause more economic."

