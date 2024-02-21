Nigerian media personality Kenny Chinonye Obinna caused a massive buzz online with his comment on Faith Morey

Recall that the reality star recently made headlines after speaking on why she underwent cosmetic surgery

In a new viral video, Obinna made it clear that he would prefer to marry a yam than to be with the public figure

A Nigerian media personality, Kenny Chinonye Obinna, has drawn the attention of many on social media over his comments about socialite and businesswoman Faith Morey.

During a show on Galaxy TV, Obinna reacted to Morey’s recent disclosure, where she spoke about undergoing cosmetic surgery to get bigger bosoms.

Nigerians react as OAP says he prefers being with a yam to being with Faith Morey. Photos: @official_auralee, @moreyfaith

Source: Instagram

While reacting to this, the TV presenter made it clear that he is not in support of women who do surgery and will always be on Team Natural.

To reiterate his point, he added that he is the last man in the world that will every find Morey attractive and that he prefers to be with a yam than to be with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“Traditional Igbo men like me, we do appreciate our women with curves, a little meat on the body, that’s how we say na my babe be this or na my wife be this, that’s how we do but we also appreciate natural. I don’t like a woman who has gone under the knife, I will never ever support it. So Faith Morey I am the last man in this world that will ever look at your side, I prefer to marry yam than marry you.”

See the video below:

Reactions as OAP condemns Faith Morey’s body

It did not take long for Obinna’s statement about Morey Faith to grab the attention of Nigerians after the video went viral online. While some netizens were amused by his statement, others questioned his audacity.

Read some of their comments below:

oppyharuna:

“The audacity to look like that assume that she'd look your way. Men commenting on women's bodies when looking the way you do, it's the audacity. Even yam won't look at you.”

folashadey_akin_osebikan:

“If delulu is a person.”

kha_tte:

“Y'all just one to trend, you see this one one comment vou have all over your page, that's what y'all will keep having. Skankkkkks.”

folashadey_akin_osebikan:

“Lmaoo so she'll look up look down na you wey be like left over food she go come follow ??? The smelling audacity.”

shuga_veev:

“Bold of him to think Faith will even look at him, it's the audacity of this gender for me.”

regina_drs:

“Even Gracious Brown won't look at you not to talk of Faith.”

_jayne__:

“Coming from someone that looks like Yam already.”

ennie_xx_:

“And he actually looks like the yam he wants to marry,see head like fowl yansh saying gibberish things,you're not even in her level ozuorr.”

teeto__olayeni:

“It's the audacity of some men to think they are the price el el ll. You don't support it doesn't mean you should condemn it, ashunu.”

vemmvbrown:

“Is he speaking on behalf of someone else or he is speaking on his own behalf? Because his audacity needs to be studied...”

mz _rossypop:

“He really thinks he's a trophy. Uncle you be rubber cup and you won't even stand where Faith Morey stands on a norm.”

olusegun347:

“Women Just don't like to be told d truth.”

ewaoba_:

“See person wey they choose let if you Dey museum self I go look pass you el those booob jobs ain't done for you.”

dayochinotv:

“Well Faith No Fit Marry This Inflation of a man ? mumu dey put mouth for women matter.”

obaksolo:

“Oga leave woman matter alone. The way Rich man dev Reason no be how Poor men dev reason .”

sweetmotherconfessor:

“You already look like yam, so go and marry your yam in peace! Like she would even look at you once! It's the audacity for me! You think she did her body for your type or for men? Women do their bodies for themselves, so rest and face your specs.”

aphrodite.herself:

“Who told him he has a chance before? Nigerian men and audacity shall digit see his mouth…I'm sure it's smelling like iru.”

soii_vine:

“Coming from a man who looks like dog poop.”

happychildmo:

“Shut up! U can never be her spec!! Not in this life,or the next. & 6d wetin be dis? ' hadn't been i am with my gun, I would have shot dis boy!”

How Faith Morey replied Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Faith Morey dragged Iyabo Ojo for calling her names behind her back in a conversation with Tania.

Iyabo, in a now-viral video, told another Real Housewives of Lagos star, Tania Omotayo, that the mum of one is arrogant and condescending and isn't exactly one of them because she came in through a friend.

The mum of one called out Iyabo Ojo on different social media platforms; on X, she said she wasn't looking to be a part of her childish team.

Source: Legit.ng