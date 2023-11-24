Real Housewives of Lagos star Faith Morey has finally replied Iyabo Ojo's statement in a viral video

The actress, in a conversation with another star, Tania, said Faith is arrogant condescending and isn't one of them

In her reply, Faith revealed she never wants to be a part of Iyabo's childish team and went ahead to challenge her to show off her garage

Faith Morey has called out Iyabo Ojo for calling her names behind her back in a conversation with Tania.

Iyabo, in a now-viral video, told another Real Housewives of Lagos star, Tania Omotayo, that the mum of one is arrogant, condescending and isn't exactly one of them because she came in through a friend.

Faith Morey reacts to Iyabo Ojo's video Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@moreyfaith

The actress added that for Faith to belong, she must be nice and humble.

Watch the clip below:

How did Faith Morey reply?

The mum of one called out Iyabo Ojo on different social media platforms; on X, she said she wasn't looking to be a part of her childish team.

She urged Iyabo to seek humility from those who mindlessly follow her around.

She wrote:

“She is not one of us” Nah, I never even want to be part of that primary 2 team. Go look for humility from people you feed and people that follow you around like headless chickens!!!"

See the tweet below:

Faith took the battle a notch higher on her Instagram story by showing off the expensive luxurious cars in her garage.

She showed off her brand new Bentley, a Rolls Royce and exquisite vintage cars, and urged Iyabo Ojo to show off hers, not those belonging to her man Paulo.

See the cars below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's video and Faith's reply

kay_616:

"She just need everyone to kiss her ass, who make her validation prefect please… if taniah then that one olodo.com to the highest order… Iyabo jeeezzzz look who is calling one condescending hian."

she_ila__:

"Nothing you can tell me, Iyabo is intimidated by Faith."

oyinlee179:

"Even Iyabo’s obim no reach to compete with faith talk less of Iyabo… which Igbo she Dey smoke? This one no be Yoruba movie Abeg. Make she face front."

olyvia_andrews:

"I honestly don’t understand what faith did to Iyabo cause the hatred is just too much."

@Zee_Brams:

"Give it to that shameless woman."

@Queeniejay24:

"Give them hunnay. You’re the mother that mothered their mother."

