Controversial singer, Portable, is known for getting into trouble but this time, he decided to share some good news

The singer had been touring the United States for different shows and he noted that it had paid off for him as he bought a new car

He was grateful for grace as he shared different angles of his car and noted that he would bring it to Sango Ota

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has gotten a new SUV and felt excited as he shared the good news on social media.

Portable shares good news with his fans. Image credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer noted that he purchased the massive black car from the United States and would use it to cruise around Sango Ota, Ogun state.

He ascribed his new achievement to grace and noted that it would not disgrace him and Zeh Nation, as he often calls his fans.

The controversial artiste described himself as American Emilokan whose stay in the United States for tours was eventful.

Several social media users made remarks about how long Portable's car was and asked him if it was an ambulance or for something else.

See Portable's new car below:

Reactions to Portable's car

Several netizens have reacted to Portable's car. See some of the comments below:

@ogb_recent_:

"Congratulations. No vex o, for an ambulance or inspiration?"

@omoba_lawrenzo:

"Osunmo ambulance, ojina si luxury. Congratulations my gee."

@adejola_ibrahim:

"Go register for general hospital."

@big.4wale:

"$1300 for America, na him you go buy so this boy too worry."

@justkamala:

"Na Baale of Ibadan they use this kind of car."

@hoosman_wisdom:

"You wan to start Undertaker service ni?"

@pakistany_soe:

"Yo won dey sell bread?"

Portable shows off a new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was not leaving the trends table anytime soon, as the singer has just shown off another luxury car.

The Zeh nation boss shared a video of what looked like a brand new black Mercedez Benz car, while he checked it out and posed in front of it.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the singer's arrest over failure to balance the payment for one of his luxury cars.

Source: Legit.ng