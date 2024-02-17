Comedian Woli Arole has turned into a pastor and was seen recently conducting a deliverance session in a church

In the video, he was seen hugging some people, including women, as he prays for them and they fall under the anointing

His action did not go well with netizens who chastised him for having close contact with the women

Nigerian comedian Bayegun Oluwatoyin, aka Woli Arole, has found a new calling as he is now a pastor.

In a video shared by @olorisupergalmedia on Instagram, he was seen conducting a deliverance session at Harvesters International Christian Centre in Lagos, which got many people under the anointing.

The comedian-turned-pastor hugged the church members closely, including women, while praying for them and some fell under the anointing. As they fell on the ground, they were assisted by the ushers in the church.

Some netizens were surprised that Woli Arole is now a pastor and they expressed their displeasure at him for hugging the women.

Check out the video of Arole conducting a deliverance session in the church below:

Netizens react to Arole's deliverance session

The funnyman, who once revealed his intention to go into politics, got several reactions from netizens over his deliverance session in the church. Check out some of the comments below:

@emperor_josh:

"Ahhh Jesu! Brother you have to be very careful o. I think you should pray for a contactless anointing, such that when you speak alone the spirit of God will be felt and you don't necessarily need to make contact. This is not too good, you holding a woman this way?"

@theakpevwe__:

"If a pastor tries to hold me this way… I will push you!"

@skuadeofficial:

"People are quick to judge .first of all before u judge him do u know the relationship between him & the people he hugged? Don’t be too fast abeg…I have been watching this guy for a while now and he has really shown to us on this social space that God exist and there’s power in the name Jesus."

@daveclaus:

"Show me where in the Bible Christ was hugging women in the name of Holy Spirit."

@pretty_dupsy_:

"I thought Arole was a comedian, wahala."

@the_pearlsorganicskincare:

"Why hugging a woman like that tho, omo if na abroad them fit charge u for sexual assault."

@ibraheemoloye:

"This video is really annoying,.. @officialarole this is absolutely unacceptable, what is this?"

Woli Arole responds to critics

The public figure, who has lent his voice to the situation of the country, reacted to the criticisms from netizens over his deliverance session. He said:

"I see a lot of people comment about me hugging the women. So the first lady is my blood sister and the other lady is my wife. There are dimensions to power!!!!!. Different people operate in diverse dimension!!!!!!!!. So I can hug my wife and pray for her, I can hug my sister and pray for her!"

Woli Arole encourages singers to speak up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Woli Arole has alleged the gospel music industry is not left out of conspiracy and oppression.

The comedian encouraged gospel music ministers who are victims of maltreatment to reach out to him so that he could fight their cause.

He also said a WhatsApp group is being used to abuse victims.

