Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo got his fans and followers talking after he gave insights into his relationship life

The movie star has since left netizens speculating after his crashed engagement with Fancy Acholonu

Alexx, in a recent update, decided to let people know marriage has been the last thing on his mind

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo appears tired of the question, "When will you marry?" and has revealed why he has yet to go down that road.

It was previously reported that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Alexx Ekubo addressed fans about his marital status. Credit: @Alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Since then, fans and followers of the Nollywood actor have been prying to know if he has found someone else worthy to take up his ex's spot.

Sharing cute pictures from his recent outing on his Instagram page, the actor hinted that he was more focused on making money than looking for a wife.

In his words:

"You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star disclosed that he knew the competition to date him last year was stiff and tough.

He stated that applications to be his date for this year's Valentine's Day would be made available on February 10. He wished his admirers luck in their endeavours.

See his picture below:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's post about marriage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omonioboli:

"It’s the last slide for me ‘I’m sorry my love’."

nancyisimeofficial:

"That container, na cookies abi sewing kit dey inside?"

lilian_nmasinachi:

"Sir @alexxekubo I am the money you are looking for but your spirit eyes are yet to identify, I have accepted your apology anyways."

ethel_puplampu:

"Why am I so distracted by the biscuit container. I hope it's not sewing kits that are in that biscuit container."

iamwalter_2022:

"No reason am. Happy New Week."

Fancy Acholonu debunks allegations against Ekubo

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Alexx's ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, debunked allegations that she called him a gay man.

Fancy said this statement during a chat with gossip blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

She stressed that not once in her life had she ever publicly called Alexx gay.

