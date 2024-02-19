Woli Arole has finally opened up on his transition from an on-stage comedian to a prophet

Content creator Bayegun Oluwatoyin, better known as Woli Arole, who recently made headlines over a video of him performing miracles at a church, has finally opened up on his call to ministry, among others.

In an interview on Monday on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Woli Arole spoke on why churches don’t have a problem inviting him to their programmes despite being a comedian.

Woli Arole says he is sensitive enough to avoid cracking some certain jokes. Credit: @offcialarole

According to Arole, churches invite him because he doesn’t overstep his boundaries, as he is sensitive enough to avoid certain jokes.

“While I was active as a comedian, my content all I talk about is positive vibes. In fact, before I go to perform at a church I pray. There are things I must never say, there are some jokes you must not crack."

Woli Arole's transition from comedian to prophet

The comedian asserted that many of his fans have found it difficult to accept his transition from being a comedian to being a prophet.

“It’s been in me. It started by just praying for my friends, two, three friends. So, I switched on my phone, IG live and God spoke to me, ‘son the time is now’, so I started taking people to the mountain and all of that," he said.

Woli Arole encourages Nigerians amid hardship

In a video, Woli Arole also expressed concerns for Nigerians amid the economic downturn in the country.

He encouraged people not to give up while calling for prayers for political leaders.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Woli Aroles speaks about his ministry

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

mr.simpleseandone:

"God told you ...we all know it now! Guy shora e ooo! God told you what?"

naija_interiors:

"Na everything this one dey take joke."

miles_forbes:

"They know the masses believe in spiritual so now they are using the powerful and spiritual content creators to deceive the people ... lmao Una Dey craze for this country."

joanodenu:

"If only we have superpowers enh, nah only God know weytin i for don do."

nickkylawve:

"When did he turn to a pastor? isn’t he a skit maker?"

