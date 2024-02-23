Popular American singer Halle Bailey recently posted before and after pregnancy photos online, and it drew a reaction from a Nigerian man

The Nigerian Twitter user, Mo_Sznn, reacted to the US star’s photos by accusing Nigerian women of using pregnancy as an excuse to be ugly

His reaction went viral online and sparked outrage as many netizens tackled him and questioned his hate for Nigerian women

Popular US singer and actress Halle Bailey’s pregnancy has sparked a debate on the Nigerian social media space following a comment from a netizen.

It all started when the Angel crooner took to her X (Twitter) page to share lovely before and after pregnancy photos of herself.

Halle Bailey shared what she looked like before and after pregnancy. Photos: @hallebailey

Source: Twitter

In the old snap, the 23-year-old singer was rocking a body-fitting pink romper with her bulging belly on display. In another photo, she was rocking the same romper while carrying her baby in her arms.

A Nigerian Twitter user, @Mo_Sznn, spotted the snaps and reacted to it by bashing women of his own nationality.

According to him, Nigerian women always use pregnancy as an excuse to look ugly and unkempt. Not stopping there, he shaded them for usually having big noses and eating too much. In his words:

“Nigerian women would take pregnancy as an excuse to look unkept and ugly. Just overfeeding the whole 9 months with big nose.”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians blow hot as man bashes pregnant women

As expected, @Mo_Sznn’s tweet went viral on different platforms and sparked a heated debate among netizens. A number of them accused the Twitter user of being childish and also hating women. Read some of their comments below:

Hako asked why the tweep hates Nigerian women:

This tweep agreed with the poster on Nigerian pregnant women’s big noses:

This tweep vowed to ghost his woman if she became ugly due to pregnancy:

Canelafina accused the poster of being insensitive:

This Nigerian man Airy blasted the poster while recounting how his wife went through a lot while pregnant:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Baboshiaa:

“I feel so sorry for the woman that ends up with him.”

officialmamie:

“So many men are actually like the first poster. God the man that responded and his likes.”

Cherrykay1:

“Why is there no awareness on hyperemesis gravidarum in Nigeria? I pity the woman that will end up with this ode.”

Makie_ok:

“Only if men knew what women go thru during pregnancy, they still have guts to insult her shape.”

jadesolami_a:

“Just look how he embarrassed every female in his family most especially his mom.”

Abbieetm:

“That is why they end up with Daughters Of Jezebels! Very anyhow man.”

