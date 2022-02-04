Popular Actress and model, Morey Faith is gearing up people in relationships ahead of this year's Valentines Day

The actress advised them not to fight their partners this period so excuses will not arise for not being available on the day

Faith further hinted that if your partner disappears on the said day, just admit that you are the side chick or guy

Ace model, Morey Faith, has given her two cents on relationships and dating as people gear up for Valentine's Day celebrations.

The actress took to her Instagram story channel to urge people in relationships not to engage in a fight with their partners as the lovers' day approaches.

Faith also disclosed how a person can discover if he or she is a side chick or guy:

"Valentine's Day is around the corner, if he or she disappears on that day or gives you flimsy excuse for not being around, don't buy it! You are the side chick/guy."

Check out her advice below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to her advice.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Asiwajulerry:

"RIP in advance to all the relationships that will cut because of all this Valentine palava."

Reconcilla_beauty:

"Una no Dey go work on Monday again."

Ocube:

"Stop screaming known fact. She might also be at work cos it’s a Monday."

Queeeen2aking:

"February 14th has nothing to do with me."

Fashiondoctor19:

"Madam face front.....one bbe will still do Val's with 4 guy's. Na to plan well."

Teenah_01:

"You disappear or not, find way run me my gift o. The rest nor matter."

Bshizzle70a:

"What if he was KID NAPPED ? These people : always solving complex issues with basic one-track mindsets."

