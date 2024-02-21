NYSC DG, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, had gotten Nigerians talking after visiting his landlord when he was a corp member in Osun

The video has gotten many Nigerians talking while sharing the importance of being good to others

Some use the moment to share their experiences with their landlords during their NYSC days, while others said tomorrow cannot accurately be predicted

Osogbo, Osun - The video of the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, visiting his former landlord in Osun when he was a corp member has started gaining emotional traction on social media.

The NYSC DG had earlier visited the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, where the former called for a total service reform.

Nigerians speak on NYSC DG to Osun landlord

Leadership had taken to its social media handle to share the video of the moment. The video was captioned:

"VIDEO: NYSC DG, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, visits his former Landlord in Iree, Osun State, where he resided while serving as a Corps Member many years ago."

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and shared their emotion about the moment.

Adebayo said no one can accurately predict the future. He wrote:

"This is why it is good to be good to people, for no reason. You can’t accurately predict people’s future, merely using their current situation."

Anthony said the man would become a celebrity in the area, adding those who do good will always be remembered. He tweeted:

"This is so cool. The Baba will turn into a celebrity. Treat people well. They’ll remember that always."

Oba-Olami recalled how he was given free accommodation in Oyo. He said:

"I dey miss my people for Oyo... I hope to visit my landlord one day. Dey give me free accommodation during my days in service."

Rossex maintained that the landlord was good to him during the service year. She commented:

"It’s good to be good. His landlord was a good man, and he couldn’t let go. He remembered all his kind gestures."

Oluyemi said he would have done the same thing, but his landlord did not like him then because he was dating his daughter. He wrote:

"I for like do this kind thing, but baba no like me at all because I dey date him daughter that time. Afusat baby."

See the video here:

Reactions on the report of mobilising NYSC members for war

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of NYSC DG saying corps members can be mobilised for war has started trending on social media.

This is coming as President Bola Tinubu was speculated to be planning to lead the ECOWAS to take military action against the military junta in Niger.

Tinubu was recently elected as the chairman of ECOWAS and has vowed to resist any military takeover in the West African bloc.

