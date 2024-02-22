Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Veeiye couldn’t help but voice her thoughts on the drama that ensued from Omah Lay’s recent concert

Legit.ng previously reported that Afrobeats musician steamily danced with a lady on stage while her boyfriend watched with the audience

The reality TV star addressed the young lady’s boyfriend, whom she thought should have left the venue immediately his woman decided to climb the stage

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, stirred up commotion online with a recent video of one of his concerts where he sensually danced with female fans on stage while her boyfriend was watched in the audience.

BBNaija star Victoria Adeyele, among many Nigerians, weighed into the matter and blamed the young lady’s boyfriend for not taking action immediately.

In the viral video sighted by Legit.ng, the girl’s boyfriend stood in the crowd to watch the Bend You crooner dance with his woman all through the time. Although his countenance at some point betrayed the discomfort he felt,.

However, BBNaija Vee argued that the young man should have left the scene immediately when he saw the dance was getting extreme.

In her words:

“If they truly are in a relationship, the only mistake that guy made was not leaving the venue as soon as she got on stage.

"Then, in her second tweet, she wrote: I hate embarrassment so much. It’s not even funny. It triggers something inside me.”

King_samnuel:

"Vee!! Mama!!!! You will ask God for bread and he will give you a bakery. You'll ask him for long life and he'll add good health and prosperity to it!"

@MaziEminent:

"If the relationship or whatever they had was serious, she wouldn't have climbed that stage in the first place."

@rebeccaNneka:

"I swear, the first time I saw the video, I was expecting him to leave. Which kain disrespect be that."

@BiigBvngz:

"When you're a mumu man. E no dey hard to notice. That's just what he is."

@KlasickTheHost:

"I know babe. Don’t mind your gender."

