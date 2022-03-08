Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey has charged women to change the narrative of relying on men in 2022

US-based Morey challenged ladies to build, buy and own anything and everything they want in life by themselves

Encouraging her gender further, she noted that soft life is not meant for men alone, women too deserve it

US-based Nigerian supermodel, actress Faith Morey is showing off her Rolls Royce worth about N412million ($750k) with the intent to inspire women as the world celebrates International Women's Day, March 8.

For Morey, soft life is not meant for the men alone, ladies are expected to strive harder to make life comfortable for themselves.

Nigerian supermodel Faith Morey challenges women to sponsor their own soft life. Photo: Faith Morey

Source: Instagram

The former basketballer turned model shared photos of herself in her new acquisition via her Instagram platform and wrote:

"You see this soft life is not exclusive to men alone o. Ladies, it’s 2022, you can BUILD , BUY , OWN any and everything you want. Normalize owning luxury and enjoying the finer things in your life."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The movie star based in the United States of America got some reactions to her post, while some agreed with her some others accused her of putting unnecessary pressure on young ladies out there.

Fans Reactions

@Veetri_y:

"Una don start, later we will see someone's wife dragging your *ss. Make nobody pressure me abeg."

@T_zy_

"Na still give you abeg."

@Monic_baby:

"The money is still ringing bell in my ears."

@Thriftwearsbybellz:

"I totally agree."

@Mz_shimmer:

"That is on period!"

@luz_Nana:

"After una don knack collect money finish. Abeg getat."

Actress Nkechi Blessing rewards sister’s hardwork with brand new car

Legit.ng earlier reported popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, appreciated her sister, Jennifer, in a very big way.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the film star shared a series of photos of her sister posing with a blue car.

In the caption, Nkechi Blessing revealed that she had gifted her sister a car for the great help she was with her business.

Source: Legit.ng