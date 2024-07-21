"My Father Denied My Pregnancy": Actress Tope Olowoniyan Shares Touching Story About Daddy Issues
- Several reactions have trailed a video of Nigerian actress Tope Olowoniyan, where she opened up about her daddy issues
- The actress bore her thoughts and hurt during her time on the podcast Freakytable, revealing that her father left her
- She noted that there was no greater hurt than that, and she would never feel bad for any man leaving her or otherwise
Talented Nigerian actress Tope Olowoniyan has ignited reactions from users across social media after she shared her experience about having daddy issues with the world.
On the podcast Freakytable, Tope recounted that she came to terms with her reality of having daddy issues in 2020.
What Tope said about her Daddy Issues
Tope said she had just exited a very serious relationship with someone she was engaged to. A friend had asked her how she could deal with the hurt as though nothing had happened.
Olowoniyan told her friend that if her father could leave her, "there’s no man I will feel sad for leaving him or him leaving me."
Watch the full video here:
The movie actress maintained that she knew she had felt greater hurt and that nothing else could hurt as much. She also sadly recounted how her father had denied her when she was born.
Nigerians react to Tope's video
Tope Olowoniyan's video has evoked emotional reactions from fans on social media. Read some comments below:
@officialbecks:
"Person when done see 99 no fit fear 100."
@bibiposh_sparkle:
"This is a deep talk with so much depth."
@deecomrade001:
"Great one."
@kingsleyakpikpi:
"If you mother was like you his leaving is justified."
@iamuka_:
"Stay away from people like this."
@tundealabi20:
"Sending you hugs."
@amaka.umeh.3998:
"Raise your male child well."
