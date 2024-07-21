Global site navigation

Local editions

"My Father Denied My Pregnancy": Actress Tope Olowoniyan Shares Touching Story About Daddy Issues
Celebrities

"My Father Denied My Pregnancy": Actress Tope Olowoniyan Shares Touching Story About Daddy Issues

by  Eniola Lasaki 2 min read
  • Several reactions have trailed a video of Nigerian actress Tope Olowoniyan, where she opened up about her daddy issues
  • The actress bore her thoughts and hurt during her time on the podcast Freakytable, revealing that her father left her
  • She noted that there was no greater hurt than that, and she would never feel bad for any man leaving her or otherwise

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Talented Nigerian actress Tope Olowoniyan has ignited reactions from users across social media after she shared her experience about having daddy issues with the world.

On the podcast Freakytable, Tope recounted that she came to terms with her reality of having daddy issues in 2020.

Tope Olowoniyan reavals she has daddy issues.
Tope Olowoniyan said her father denied her pregnancy. Credit: @topeolowoniyan
Source: Instagram

What Tope said about her Daddy Issues

Tope said she had just exited a very serious relationship with someone she was engaged to. A friend had asked her how she could deal with the hurt as though nothing had happened.

Read also

Wizkid's fan laments after getting friend request from Sam Larry: "If I close eye na him I dey see"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Olowoniyan told her friend that if her father could leave her, "there’s no man I will feel sad for leaving him or him leaving me."

Watch the full video here:

The movie actress maintained that she knew she had felt greater hurt and that nothing else could hurt as much. She also sadly recounted how her father had denied her when she was born.

Nigerians react to Tope's video

Tope Olowoniyan's video has evoked emotional reactions from fans on social media. Read some comments below:

@officialbecks:

"Person when done see 99 no fit fear 100."

@bibiposh_sparkle:

"This is a deep talk with so much depth."

@deecomrade001:

"Great one."

@kingsleyakpikpi:

"If you mother was like you his leaving is justified."

@iamuka_:

"Stay away from people like this."

Read also

BBNaija Uriel opens up on her love for Burna Boy, gets mixed reactions: "You dey shoot your shot"

@tundealabi20:

"Sending you hugs."

@amaka.umeh.3998:

"Raise your male child well."

Jim Iyke says only fathers want individual success

Actor Jim Iyke has opened up on why he thinks only fathers desire an individual's success.

The movie star noted that one's friends or relatives would not desire to see others rise above them.

However, a father does not mind seeing his children doing well in life, and this has caused a heated debate on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Eniola Lasaki avatar

Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: