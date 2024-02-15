2024 Valentine's Day was a remarkable day for many Nigerian celebrities who showered love on their partners. However, it was a different case for those who are single and still hoping to be met by the Cupid god of love

Some of them opted for photo shoots in their red Valentine's Day outfits specially made for the occasion while others went partying with friends or rather stayed alone at home

In this article, Legit.ng presents eight Nigerian celebrities and the unique way they spent their 2024 Valentine's Day celebration

Popular celebrities were not left out in this year's celebration of love which is widely known as Valentine's Day. Many of them marked the day in special ways even though they were still in the singles' club but they all had fun on the special occasion.

Many of them didn't feel the pressure that came from their colleagues who were married. But they chose to do it their way.

Legit.ng writes about some favourites celebrities who are not married and how they marked the special occasion.

1. Faithia Williams

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams broke the norm while marking her Valentine's Day on February 14. She didn't wear the red floor-sweeping dress that most people wear to mark the occasion. She wore a lovely yellow dress and sent her warm wishes to her fans on social media.

The actress who marked her birthday a few days ago used the dress she specifically made for her birthday to mark Valentine's Day.

2.Gbenro Ajibade

Nollywood actor and model chose his daughter as his val for the special occasion. He flew in from abroad to surprise the little girl.

The father of one lavished gifts, flowers, cupcakes, and money on his only daughter as they both shared father-and-daughter moment.

Since his relationship with his partner, Osas Ighodaro parked up, the model has not stopped showering affection on their daughter. He takes time off to spend with her despite the distance between them.

3.Osa Ighodaro

Nollywood diva, Osas Ighodaro, celebrated her day in a very simple but gorgeous way.

The mother of one had a photo shoot and splashed the images on her social media. She could have been mistaken for a Hollywood actress because of the beautiful way she made her hair and the posture she chose for the pictures.

She accompanied it with a short message to her fans as she wished them a happy celebration.

4.Eniola Badmus

Actress Eniola Badmus better known as 'Gbogbo Bigz Girls' also had a photo shoot in her red floor-sweeping Valentine's Day dress.

She was looking gorgeous in the ensemble as she wished her fans happy celebration in a short and precise message.

5.Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, celebrated himself on Valentine's Day. He posted a video where he kept several gift items on the bed. He also set a table and put some delicacies on it. Red petals were scattered on the bed and a balloon was floating close to the bed. The influencer who stylishly proposed to Iyabo Ojo's daughter ran out of the room and came back pretending to be surprised by his lover.

6.Iyanya

Nigerian singer Iyanya shared steamy photos to mark 2024 Valentine's Day. The 'Your Waist' crooner was in a pool holding his red rose while smiling at the camera. In the caption of his post, he asked his fans to call him baby as he wished them a happy celebration. The singer who once said he was missing Yvonne Nelson also made a video where he mentioned that single ladies should all him a special name.

7. Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, teased her fans with a video of her face beat and asked who would bring her flowers for Valentine's Day. The mother of one who clocked 40 last year later shared the beautiful images she took for the special occasion. She told her fans that they should consider the pictures her post card for the Valentine's Day celebration.

8. Wumi Toriola

Actress Wumi Toriola celebrated Valentine's Day in a unique way. The mother of one who plans to have more kids with her estranged husband re-rocked the red costume she wore for Femi Adebayo's 'Jagunjagun' movie premiere.

She was holding some local guns and she asked her fans if she could use voodoo to run their love.

In another photo, she was wearing a beautiful red dress with a long cape as she wished her followers happy Valentine's Day.

