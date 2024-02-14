Tiwa Savage was specially celebrated on Valentine's Day by someone she doesn't know

The singer came back to meet her house decorated with roses and she said she didn't know the person who did it

The mother thanked whoever must have done that for her as she walked round her house to check the gift

Sonorous singer, Tiwa Savage had a lovely Valentine's Day celebration as someone sent her some unexpected gifts.

The 'Somebody's son' crooner came back to see a house filled with roses and she was amazed. She said that she was not expecting the gift at all. She walked around the house to check out the roses.

The person also sent balloons which were used to decorate her room.

Tiwa Savage gets house filled with rose for Valentine's Day Photo credit @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage says she did expect gifts

In the caption of her post, the award winning singer noted that she doesn't know the person who sent all the roses to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 'No Wahala' crooner who bagged a doctorate degree thanked the person for the gift and said she was going to delete the post later on.

In the video, Tiwa Savage's room, living room, her bed all had red roses all over the place.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@st_promise6:

"Swear say u no know who did this."

@tharslim:

"Who go Suprise my babe before me."

@2nitdontee:

"Her Excellency,,,,,, Lion Queen."

@1safiyanu:

"I'm glad you liked it. Enjoy the Valentine Night. Love always."

@mista_9icee:

"Who ever this is from if you are man my God will judge you for trying to impress my Tiwa but if you are a woman God bless you."

@sha.sha_e:

"My chest done they pain me, is enough all of u."

@_therealope1:

"Aww."

@joel_jonez:

"We love you."

@__boy_next_door:

"I wan confess, na me surprise you Queen."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Dear Tiwa Savage, Eni wanted to keep this a secret but now that you have shown the world, he wants you and everyone to know that he loves you so much and this is the smallest of it all."

Source: Legit.ng