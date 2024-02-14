Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14, is a specially selected day across the world to celebrate love

Like many Nigerians who join the celebration, celebrities are not left out as they take time to celebrate special people in their lives

This year popular Nigerian celebrities from Regina Daniels to Nkechi Blessing, among others, received gifts from their significant other

Nigerians have joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year's Saint Valentine's Day as many stepped out in style, slaying in red outfits.

Valentine's Day can be considered one of the most anticipated days across the world as it is another opportunity for people to express their love for the special people in their lives.

Regina Daniels receives brand new car on Valentine's Day. Credit: @regina.daniels @timini @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

In Nigeria, celebrities are not left out of the celebration as many took to their social media timeline to share pictures, give out gifts, among others.

To join the rest of the world in celebrating the day of love, Legit.ng compiled lists of popular celebrities who gave and received gifts on Valentine's Day.

What to know about Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day is focused on displaying affection and love, meaning the gifts can vary from kisses to physical gifts and hugs, among others.

Some couples mark this special day by enjoying each other's company, going on dinner dates, planning surprises, and many more.

Nigerian celebrities who gave, and received Valentine's gifts

1. Timini Egbuson gives online crush flower bouquet

The Nollywood bad boy warmed hearts with his display of love to a female crush, Moyo, on X.

It started after the lady shared how she would love to spend Valentine's Day with Timini in a tweet which caught the actor's attention.

Timini went on to link up the lady and gifted her a bouquet of flowers.

2. Matchmaker Lege Miami shows off wife on Valentine's Day

The Nollywood actor and matchmaker known for his dramas on social media stunned many after he showed off his beautiful wife.

Lege Miami also displayed his romantic side as he praised his wife and gifted her a food basket as her Valentine's Day gift.

3. Osas Ighodaro's estranged hubby surprises daughter

Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade chose to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day with his daughter, whom he had with actress Osas Ighodaro.

Ajibade posted pictures of him and his baby girl, who was excited to see him.

Not stopping there, the actor gifted her a beautiful bouquet, some money and a box filled with other gifts.

4. Actress splashes N5 million gold on husband

Nollywood actress Chiamaka Ugoo turned heads during this year's Valentine's celebration with the expensive gesture she pulled off.

The upcoming actress shared a video at a jewellery shop to buy an expensive gold necklace worth about N5 million.

5. Birthday celebrant Nkechi Blessing gets N6m bracelet

The Nollywood actress' lover Eseoghene Obire, aka Xxssive, treated her to a special treat on her 35th birthday on February 14.

Xxsive, in a viral video, also stunned many after he presented Nkechi with a diamond bracelet that cost N6 million.

6. Ned Nwoko pampers Regina Daniels

During this year's Valentine's celebration, the businessman surprised his wife and actress Regina Daniels with a Lexus SUV.

Pictures of the new ride showed it was decorated with red heart-shaped balloons with words of love written on them.

7. Tiwa Savage and son exchanged love messages

The Afrobeats Queen and her son Jamil Balogun left many gushing over their display of love a few days before Valentine's celebration.

Tiwa Savage shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her son, who expressed how proud he was to have her as his mum.

