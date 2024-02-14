Nigerian celebrities were not left out on Valentine's Day as some of them joined in to celebrate love

Some of them showcased the gifts the got from their partners or what they got for them, while others settled for simple messages

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian stars who celebrated Valentine's Day

February 14 usually comes with a lot of pressure, especially for people who are not in relationships. However, that has not stopped lovebirds from marking the special day of love.

Nigerian celebrities are not left out of this, with many of them who are in relationships using it as an opportunity to showcase their love.

Top Nigerian celebrities mark Valentine's Day. Photos: @regina.daniels, @ashabi_simple, @legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Despite the economic situation of the country, some Nigerian celebrities were not deterred, and they went all out to celebrate Valentine’s Day in either big or small ways.

Today, Legit.ng will be looking at some Nigerian celebrities who marked Valentine’s Day and how they went about the occasion dedicated to love.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Nkechi Blessing Sunday and boyfriend Xxssive:

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s boyfriend, Xxssive, proved to her that he could also be a very romantic man despite the rumours trailing Urhobo men like him. Interestingly, Nkechi Blessing’s 35th birthday happened to be on Valentine’s Day so it was a double celebration for the celebrity couple. Xxssive showered his woman with expensive gifts including a N6 million bracelet among other things and fans gushed over their videos.

2. Ashabi Simple and Portable:

Upcoming actress Ashabi Simple who happens to be singer Portable’s fourth baby mama did not let Valentine’s Day pass without her celebrating her man. Despite the Zazu crooner blasting her on social media on different occasions, the young lady has made it known that she would never leave him no matter how many times he pushes her away. The young actress shared Portable’s photo online and accompanied it with a caption where she showered praises on him while expressing her love.

3. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko:

Another Nigerian celebrity that caught the attention of fans with her Valentine’s Day celebration is Nollywood actress Regina Daniels. The youngster's billionaire husband appeared to surprise her with a brand new Lexus SUV on Valentine’s Day. in her usual manner, the mother of two showed off the luxury gift online and left many young ladies wishing to marry her husband.

4. Lege Miamii and wife:

Nollywood actor and Singles Hook-Up show host, Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii, surprised many fans when he surprised his wife on Valentine’s Day. The movie star posted a video showing how he marked the special occasion with his wife. Many netizens were shocked to discover that he had a partner considering that he always claimed to be single. In the video, Lege made it known that it would be the first time he would celebrate a person on Valentine’s Day.

5. Carter Efe shares family photos:

Nigerian skitmaker and musician, Carter Efe, celebrated Valentine’s Day with his family. The social media personality posted photos of himself with his girlfriend rocking matching black outfits while carrying their daughter. Efe’s Valentine’s Day post left many fans gushing over the couple and their child.

6. Queen Dami and Portable:

Late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami, is another of singer Portable’s numerous women who celebrated him on Valentine’s Day. The former Oyo queen penned down a sweet note for the Zazu singer on social media where she described him as a principled man after her own heart. Queen Dami said she was proud to belong to Portable and she trusts her heart with him.

7. Gbenro Ajibade and daughter:

Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade, who happens to be the ex-husband of actress Osas Ighodaro, celebrated Valentine’s Day a different way by choosing his daughter as his partner. The US-based movie star flew into Nigeria to surprise the little girl with flowers and numerous gifts on Valentine’s Day.

Nigerian celebs married to older partners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on Nigerian celebrities who are married to much older partners.

Nigerian celebrities are always in the spotlight in matters of their marital affairs. Some relationships are, perhaps to some, out of place, but it is of no consequence who they choose, so long as they are happy in their marriage.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted seven prominent Nigerian celebrities who are married to people with a significant age gap between them including Regina Daniels and Ned, Nwoko, Sade Okoya and Rasaq Okoya and more.

Source: Legit.ng