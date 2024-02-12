Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has opened up on her love life while speaking on the upcoming Valentine season

The movie star revealed her plan to have more children with her ex-husband to the surprise of many

This is coming after the couple parted ways under controversial circumstances that had fans talking

Popular Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola has caused a stir after speaking on her plans to have more children with her ex-husband.

The movie star, who was recently a guest on Iyabo Ojo’s Goldroom talk show, was asked questions about her love life ahead of the Valentine season.

Nigerians react as actress Wunmi Toriola plans to have more kids with ex-husband. Photos: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many, Toriola revealed she still had plans with her ex-husband. According to the young actress, she is interested in having more children and would not mind having them with her former partner.

Toriola noted that she had decided to make big decisions about her life and she is at the point where she has considered having all her children with her ex-husband. In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“I want to have more kids, I’m not just stopping at one, I love children, at least two more kids. The decision now is going over the love life in the sense that I’m thinking I still want to have my kids with my…I don’t want to bring it up. Maybe for now a co-parenting, not the African marriage, that was what I had in the first one, now we understand what we want, the co-parenting.”

Watch the clip from the 22:00 mark below:

Reactions as Wunmi Toriola shares plan to have kids with ex-husband

The Nollywood star’s disclosure about having more kids with her former partner was met with mixed reactions from netizens after the interview went viral. Read some of their comments below:

cuteshewa:

“After she don see say nothing dey outside.”

raymond_agaba1:

“I love seeing blk women working things out with their ex husband instead of an additional baby daddy I’m happy for her. No one is perfect. ❤”

joynnk0512:

“What she said is not bad because having children from different fathers is not easy.”

olori_olatokeadunni:

“Awwwwwwn God please answer her secret prayers and mine too. I love the decision my sister. Love you loads mummy zee.”

omababy07:

“May it be according to your heart desire wunmi.”

1504_closet:

“I’m so happy to hear a reunion , that’s a good decision.”

iamflakkybeauty:

“Sister I love your decision. This is what God loves and God bless your reunion with all your beautiful heart desires. ❤️”

bolavicxx:

“That is nice ..let her kids have one daddy.”

_moore_diva:

“May God perfect this decision for you,it's a good one and your kids will thank you for this sacrifice one day ❤️...I love you.”

officialbimboadebayo:

“This one sweet me die! ❤.”

iam_ayaoye:

“Why am i this happy to hear this.”

r.teemah_domain:

“This make sense , and so shall it be - AMEN.”

How Wumi Toriola's marriage crashed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wumi Toriola made the headlines with some stirring revelations she made about her last marriage.

During an interview with her colleague, Debbie Shokoya, she revealed how her marriage crashed and why she decided to walk away before things deteriorated.

She also spoke about co-parenting and how she manages it well while ensuring her ex-husband is fully involved in their son's upbringing.

Source: Legit.ng