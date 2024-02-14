Several videos showcasing the genuine love between some doting couples recently made headlines.

An older man and his wife were seen in a lovey-dovey video playing around a compound and showcasing love.

In another heartwarming clip, a sweet husband sang a romantic song for his wife who refused to smile.

Three couples melt hearts with romantic acts Photo credit: @nobrerodiat, mosesalusinebarley0, @mannywellz/ TikTok.

Legit.ng in this article shares three lovely moments between couples.

1. Rich man and wife play together

A lady has taken to TikTok to share a video of her parents engaging in some kind of romantic play on Valentine's Day.

The lovely video was posted on Tuesday, February 14, a day set aside for lovers to have fun and appreciate each other.

In the video which has now gone viral, the man and his wife ran around the compound as if they were a young couple.

It was as if they were playing a love fight because the man first ran into the scene with his fingers folded like he wanted to throw his wife a blow.

His wife ran and met him and then hugged him from the back. Their children were watching them and enjoying the scene.

The video was posted by @nobrerodiat. She said that even though they are not rich, her family has love.

2. Man sings romantic song for wife

Reactions tailed the video of a man who sang a sweet song for his wife, who looked unimpressed.

The clip posted by Moses Alusinebarley quickly went viral because of how the man's wife reacted to her man's efforts to make her happy.

The man was singing Obi m, a song made good by Timi Dakolo, and he was busy touching his wife as he moved his lips in line with the lyrics of the song.

However, his wife refused to smile, making netizens wonder if she was enjoying the song at all. His wife frowned her face and, at some point, used her hand to wedge her jaws, acting uninterested.

TikTok users took to the comment section to analyse the video and the woman's response to her husband's show of love.

3. Man sweetly looks into girlfriend's eyes

A heartwarming video of a couple’s tender moments has captured the attention of many people on TikTok.

The video depicted the man and the woman having a casual conversation, but what made it special was the way the man looked at the woman.

His eyes were filled with love, admiration, and affection for his partner as if he was seeing the most beautiful person in the world.

He smiled softly and listened attentively to what she said, showing his genuine interest and respect.

The video was uploaded by the lady’s younger brother, who confessed in the caption that he had never witnessed such a pure and sincere look of love in his life.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users, who praised the couple for their sweet relationship and wished them all the best.

