Nigerian talented singer Iyanaya has come under fire for admitting he misses Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson minutes after being disgraced by her.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the actress claimed in her recently published memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," that Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh, which buzzed the internet.

Iyanya took to Twitter to express amazement at the infidelity allegations and vowed to clarify the situation later.

In a new update, the Kukere master appeared to have quickly forgotten what transpired on the internet and admitted that he was missing the thespian during his recent chat with Tacha on Cool FM.

Tacha asked:

"Do you miss Yvonne Nelson?"

Iyanya replied:

"Of course, I mean, once in a while, you reminisce and miss good people. It is what it is. We are cool."

Nigerians drag Iyanya for confessing that he misses Yvonne Nelson

Netizens accused the singer of riding on the buzz the actress gave him in the past few days; according to them, it was very shameful of him.

cj_gudboi:

"Iyanya is a very bad boy. You want to play with her emotions again bcos say you don observe say the babe dey very vulnerable frm her recent talks?? Smh."

prankhottie:

"She doesn’t love you go and read chapter 10."

doublechief__:

"Iyanya is just looking for a way to apply “Okafor’s Law” to Yvonne Nelson ."

okm_herbal:

"Say na cruise...Someone just said she was heartbroken and you are adding to it by saying you were just there for the fun of it but not because you loved her."

mheenarh__:

"God don answer Iyanya’s prayer, people don remember him."

johnson_jay191:

"U guys should check on Yvonne Nelson and know if she is really alright cus dis is total nonsense."

mediaemenikeofficial:

"Clearly using her to get attention, Clout Chaser."

Old video of Tonto Dikeh denying relationship with Iyanya surfaces

Yvonne Nelson opened a can of worms, and social media exploded with mixed reactions.

The Ghanaian actress released her tell-all book, and one of its chapters touched on her relationship with Nigerian singer Iyanya, and how she discovered that he cheated on her with actress Tonto Dikeh.

A throwback video of Tonto denying rumours of any relationship with Iyanya and explaining how she worked with him surfaced.

