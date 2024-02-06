Nollywood actress Faithia Williams celebrated her 55th birthday by adorning some beautiful outfits which added to her beauty

She had previously done photo shoots on some lovely outfits but she upped it as she marked a new age in two classy dresses

The first one was a yellow dress that looked dazzling and brought out her fashionista game, her second outfit was also on point

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has shown her fashion side as she marked her 55th birthday on Monday, February 5, 2024. She glowed in two lovely outfits as her fans celebrated her.

Faithia Williams looks gorgeous in her stylish birthday dresses. Image credit: @faithiawilliams/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wore a yellow dress that shone and gave her a remarkable look. It was beaded and combined with a net that made it appear more elegant. Her taste for fashion is not in doubt as she made this evident in her second outfit.

The role interpreter is known for her beautiful smile and it was obvious in her pictures. She was ecstatic as she made different posts on her Instagram page.

Her yellow dress was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I'm the only one person I can trust the most, because I know myself perfectly and even how strong I can be. Hope this year will be interesting and full of adventures. God, on this special day, I ask for your blessings in abundance. Not just for me, but so I can be a blessing to others. Help me to live generously and love deeply. Happy birthday to me."

Check out photos of her yellow dress in the slides below:

Fathia adorns traditional birthday outfit

For her second outfit, she wore a peach and black traditional outfit which she looked beautiful on her. She captioned the photos of her outfit:

"As the clock strikes 8pm on my birthday, I reflect on another year of growth, memories, and milestones. Today, I celebrate not just the passing of time, but the person I’ve become and the journey that lies ahead."

See photos of her traditional attire in the slides below:

Fathia celebrates ex-husband Saidi Balogun

The actress took out time to celebrate her ex-husband Saidi Balogun, whose birthday also coincides with hers. She posted pictures of him and said:

"Happy birthday Saidor. Long life and prosperity in good health and wealth."

Colleagues, fans celebrate Fathia's birthday

Several fans of the actress celebrated with her on her special day. Check out some of their comments below:

@k8henshaw:

"Happy birthday Oresmi. May the blessings of God Almighty be ever abundant in your life today and always. Wishing a truly happy and memorable birthday."

@ms_wassy:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mama. I pray that you live long and prosper."

@fredoamata:

"So beautiful, so ageless .Happy Birthday."

@kissy_stitches:

"Happiest birthday celebration ma... God bless you more and may you never lose your beautiful smiles."

@iambimbothomas:

"Happy birthday to the an ageless screen goddess, pretty in and out."

Fathia Williams rocks designer's structured outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Abiodun Tokunbo, who is the Ceo of Anjy Luminee Couture Limited, made a classy Ankara outfit for Fathia.

There was nothing conventional about the look which was posted by the designer

In the photos shared, the actress was seen posing in a v-shaped piece worn over a long-sleeved fitted dress made from the same fabric.

Source: Legit.ng