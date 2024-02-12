Nigerian influencers Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo teased their countrymen about their seemingly steamy friendship

The two have publicly denied that they aren't in any form of romantic relationship, but a report states otherwise

Eni, in a fiery, steamy post, smartly made known his heartfelt intentions towards his best friend Priscy as netizens put their heads together to solve the puzzle

Nigerian influencers Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo caught the internet on fire with a series of their recent photographs.

The social media sensations made a stunning appearance at the wedding of Nigerian designer Veekee James, which was held over the weekend.

Enioluwa and Pricilla Ojo tease netizens with steamy videos and pictures. Credit: @enioluwaoffical

A couple of snapshots taken in their gorgeous costume outfits left netizens drooling over the admirable pair.

However, Enioluwa's statement about their recent outing left many on the edges of their seats.

Enioluwa stylishly proposes to Priscy Ojo

The lip gloss model took to the comments to smartly spill his intentions towards Priscy Ojo, fuelling speculation that the duo are in a serious relationship.

Even though the two have publicly denied any form of romantic advances, Eni's recent remark says otherwise.

Sharing thrilling pictures of their outfits as wedding guests, he captioned:

"Let's go to this wedding. Maybe after we can go to ours!"

In the second post, he dropped another hint, but this time in French, which translates to:

"Here is your breakfast. I love you forever."

See pictures and videos below

Videos of the two lovebirds here

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians react to Enioluwa and Priscy's clips

Legit.ng took time to compile their reactions below:

iyaboojofespris:

"Ok, take the trophy."

hair_by_finiee:

"Watin really be una plan u people should take mic and tell us the online Inlaw’s."

teedelicious_ng:

"Make una kuku marry ahbeg….. what in d name of gorgeous is dis."

lustrefeel_sutanas:

"Your babies will be sooo fuyyyynnn… anyways we gather Dey, anyway you bring it on."

jbshotit:

"Dammmn…With the way these pictures Hardd una no tag photographer."

fadila_aahmad:

"Are you officially confirming that you two are dating @enioluwaofficial."

bigbabymercy1:

"If una two no marry,abeg make una no greet me again, cus what in the name of givinggg is this."

Netizens probe as Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo serve adorable couple looks

The popular social media sensations turned heads on the timelines with their last outing.

The admirable duo stunned many with the lush traditional embellishments they adorned to an event.

Enticing netizens with their elegant camera poses, the two filled many with wonder over the type of camaraderie they share.

