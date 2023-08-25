Nollywood superstar Yvonne Jegede added a new year today, August 25, 2023, and is grateful for life and all its experiences

The movie star took to social media to alert her fans and netizens of the blessings of her big day as she dazzled in an exotic attire

Fans and colleagues of the actress couldn't help but gush over her good-looking self while they sent out their goodwill messages

Nollywood star Yvonne Jegede has officially entered the fourth floor as he rides towards a beautiful life.

The screen caramel took to social media to mark her 40th birthday, dazzling in grace and youthfulness.

Yvonne Jegede marks the big 40 in ageless beauty Credit: @iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

Grateful and appreciative for the notable moments that have journeyed her to this new year, the actress's colleagues couldn't help but admire her stunning looks.

See her birthday post below

More post form Yvonne

Yvonne Jegede's birthday post sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured heartwarmng reactions to the actress' birthday below:

janemena:

"Happy birthday Queen YJ. May God’s blessings, love and happiness never ever depart from your life in Jesus name, Amen. May this birthday bring you lots of joy that will never seize in your life and that of the family. I love you and God loves you more because see the way you are looking 16. 40 where!?. Wishing you the very best today now and always."

iamnasboi:

"Happy birthday Queen. May God bless your new age with everything you desire."

stehtush:

"Happy blessed birthday gojias gal, your new age is blessed."

lolarshon:

"Yassss my girl from way back is Fourty, enjoy your day beautiful. Happy birthday my dearest Choco❤️."

uchejombo:

"My baby boo! Happiest birthday welcome to the 4th floor..more blessings ❤️ love you always ❤️."

estherene:

"Happy birthday my very hot choco. Love you."

ucheogbodo:

"Sassy Forty ."

stehtush:

"Happy blessed birthday gojias gal, your new age is blessed ."

Source: Legit.ng