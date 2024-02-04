While some Nigerian celebrity unions hit the rocks, some star couples have been able to inspire fans with their love

Some stars have been regarded as couple goals, with fans wishing to have a love like theirs

In the spirit of Valentine, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some top Nigerian celebrity couples that make fans believe in love

Valentine is known as the season of love to many, but some Nigerian celebrities have caught the attention of fans for showing timeless love and support for their partners.

As February 14 draws closer, Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian celebrity couples that have earned the admiration of fans in one way or another despite not fitting societal standards.

Top Nigerian couples giving fans goals. Photos: @stannze, @symplysimi, @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

1. Portable and Bewaji:

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable’s love for his wife Bewaji, has come under scrutiny from fans over him having numerous women and babymamas. However, the Zazu crooner appears to know how to treat his women right going by how they sing his praises on social media. Despite having a number of them at his beck and call, the controversial singer never fails to show that his wife, Bewaji, is his top priority. Portable has been known to defend her against his other babymamas who compete to be his favourite. According to the music star, Bewaji was there when he had nothing and he has now built her to his taste. Just recently, the Zazu star lambasted one of his babymamas Ashabi Simple for talking about their love life during an interview. He warned her to respect his housewife because it’s not easy for a woman to look away while he’s sleeping with other women. Many modern women might be put off by this, but there are some fans who see Portable’s love for Bewaji as admirable.

2.Bambam and Teddy A:

BBNaija lovebirds Bambam and Teddy A’s love has stood the test of time. The celebrity couple met themselves on the popular reality show and have continued to show fans why they are made for each other. Just recently, Bambam underwent a body augmentation surgery and Teddy A was the first to post about it on social media.

3. Adesua Etomi and Banky W:

Adesua Etomi and Banky W are undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples. The actress and her politician husband tick the boxes for many fans when it comes to good looks, being God-fearing, and having a beautiful family. Many fans consider them couple goals.

4. Simi and Adekunle Gold:

Top Nigerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold are considered a match made in heaven by many fans. Their love story from the moment AG Baby was in Simi’s Facebook DMs to them becoming friends and making music together, they have left no doubt in the minds of fans that they are committed to each other. Their incessant social media banter and display of wit has also become the prayer points of some netizens who hope to have such connections with their partners. Just recently, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary to the joy of many.

5. Kunle Remi and Tiwi:

Popular Nollywood actor Kunle Remi was known as Nigeria’s most eligible bachelor at a point before he disappointed many of his female fans with the revelation of his wife-to-be, Tiwi. KR and Tiwi shut down social media for several days with their wedding celebration and fans could not deny the love and connection between them. Kunle Remi went from being perceived as a playboy to a responsible husband material. Their nuptials were considered couple goals for many fans.

6.Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi:

Another Nigerian celebrity couple that continues to give goals is Nollywood stars Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi. The movie stars leave no fans in doubt about their love and commitment to each other going by their displays on social media. Stan has been known to speak very highly of his wife and vice versa. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, to the joy of many.

7. Real Warri Pikin and Ikechukwu:

Nigerian comedian and media personality Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin and her husband Ikechukwu are a delightful couple to behold on social media. The contrast in their personalities as well as their commitment to each other has remained talking points for fans who admire them. Warri Pikin no doubt has her husband’s love and support and this was evident in how he stood by her when she decided to undergo a weightloss surgery due to her problematic health. Anita also never fails to brag about her Ikechukwu online and fans are here for it.

8. Veekee James and Femi:

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her partner Femi’s wedding has remained headlines on social media for various reasons, including how they are clearly smitten by each other. The socialite has been very vocal about her love for her man. Despite Femi appearing to be shy, he also has undeniable love and affection for his woman. Many netizens have used their love as prayer points for them to also find Mr and Mrs Right who would love them despite all odds.

Love is a very beautiful thing and it’s sweet to see a number of Nigerian public figures wearing their hearts on their sleeves and being open with their affection for their partners.

