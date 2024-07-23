Gwo Gwo: "Brain Jotter Should Pay Mike Ejeagha N100m", Radiogad Bruttaly Drags Skit Maker, Fans Roar
- A US-based content creator and media personality, Radiogad, has started a debate among social media users following his post about Brain Jotter
- He opined that the skit maker should pay veteran folklore musician Mike Ejeagha the sum of N100 million
- Radiogad revealed that Brain Jotter made about N400 million and only wants to cheat the aged musician of his intellectual property
Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, is trending after he called out skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly called Brain Jotter, for allegedly cheating singer Mike Ejeagha.
It will be recalled that Brain Jotter started a dance challenge on social media days ago that went viral quickly.
The challenge involved both young and old dancing to the legendary Nigerian folklore music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo song. In a short while, it went international, and Nigerians abroad began participating.
On Sunday, July 21, Brain Jotter announced his plans to give Mike Ejeagha N2 million. His gesture sparked controversy, as many said he should have given the man more millions for trending with the singer's intellectual property.
"Brain Jotter made over N400M" - Radiogad
Radiogard has now joined the long list of people demanding the skit maker pay more. According to the media personality, Brain Jotter should give Ejeagha N100 million as he made over N400 million from social media through the song.
He wrote on his Instagram page:
"Brain Jotter Should Pay Mike Ejeagha 100 million naira for using his sound to trend on social media, Our Legend deserves more than 2 million naira, Brain jotter you can do better, I give you 24 hours to do the right thing or you will hear from the lawyer i have arranged for Mike Ejeagha."
Watch the video here:
Reactions to Radiogad's rant about Brain Jotter
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@unlimitedeniola:
"Brother, I really disagree with you on that. There are many people using someone else’s songs and not remembering them because it’s not remix."
@stanley_ontop:
"I no support this one oo."
@luckyudu:
"Can u proof he made money from it? Video was less than 10 seconds. Apart from that, the music is on digital platforms, you can’t just post the music and hope to earn from it when there is a right manager."
@rap_dibia:
"But na True oo."
@graceninedeys:
"After all said and done, I have come to realize this guy is just an olodo."
@undiluted_lucy:
"Brain Jotter should be appreciated and celebrated for making the world remember Mike Ejeagha again."
Video as Brain Jotter visits veteran Mike Ejeagha
Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter shared a video of how he visited folklore music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.
Ubi Franklin emotional as Davido gifts him new car worth N68 million: "He does right for his people"
Recall that the comedian spurred a sensation on social media with his dance challenge using Gentleman Mike's decades-old song "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo".
The viral footage of Brain Jotter at Gentleman Mike's hometown spurred emotions following how the veteran welcomed the actor and team.
