Moses Bliss, Kunle Remi and other celebrity relationships that made headlines in January 2024.

1. Kunle Remi and Tiwi:

Handsome Nollywood actor and former die-hard bachelor Kunle Remi left the hearts of many ladies shattered beyond repair after he unveiled his fiancee, Tiwi, on social media and revealed that they were getting married. Nigerians were yet to digest the news when videos from their traditional and white wedding made the rounds online. As expected, people had a lot to say about the couple, with many using Tiwi as an example of modesty and humility with her understated and minimalist appearance at her wedding. However, when videos from their wedding after party started to trend, some Nigerians were forced to take back their words as Tiwi showed her ‘freaky’ side with Kunle Remi in the full glare of guests at their party.

2. AY Makun and Mabel:

Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun’s marriage to his wife Mabel, was plagued with unsavoury rumours fueled after the couple unfollowed each other on social media. To make matters worse, Mabel also shared some cryptic posts online where she hinted at being in danger and stating that she had had enough. While all this was going down, AY maintained his silence and never addressed the claims about his alleged troubled marriage.

3. Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna spark dating rumours:

Not many people would have seen it coming but Nollywood stars Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna made headlines about an alleged relationship between them. It all started with Ini Edo’s birthday message to her movie star colleague and his reply. Many Nigerians believed it was their way of going public with their alleged relationship.

4. Daniel Etim-Effiong and Toyosi:

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong’s wife, Toyosi, succeeded in putting the spotlight on her marriage after sharing her congratulatory message to Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi on their nuptials. Many Nigerians were displeased with her words and called her insecure about her marriage to her ‘fine boy husband’. However, other netizens supported Toyosi and noted that she had said nothing wrong in her message.

5. Davido and Chioma:

Davido is no stranger to being in the limelight over his marriage to Chioma and this January was not any different. The DMW boss fell out with his friend Tiwa Savage over her cordial relationship with his baby mama Sophia Momodu. This led to Tiwa’s ex-husband Teebillz getting involved and threatening to deal with OBO. Many Nigerians also slammed Davido for not wanting Tiwa to be friends with his baby mama despite already being married to Chioma.

6. Adekunle Gold and Simi:

Adekunle Gold and Simi are no doubt one of Nigeria’s celebrity sweethearts with their love encouraging others to get married. In January, the couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary with heartwarming posts on social media.

7. Moses Bliss gets engaged to Marie Wiseborn:

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss took many of his fans by surprise after announcing his engagement to a pretty Ghanaian lady Marie on social media. The music star went on to reveal how they met and it led to a challenge on social media from ladies hoping to get their own man.

