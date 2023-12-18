BBNaija star, Bambam trended on social media after her husband, Teddy A, posted a new video of her on Instagram

In the video, the reality star seemed to have more curves on her hips and backside with a cinched waist

Rumours started to spread that Bambam had a BBL surgery after gaining weight due to childbirth

BBNaija star, Bamike Adenibuyan aka Bambam, has sparked rumours about undergoing BBL surgery on social media.

It all started when her husband, Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A, shared a new video of her on his official Instagram page.

Reactions as BBNaija's Bambam reportedly does BBL surgery. Photos: @iamteddya

Source: Instagram

In the video, Bambam rocked a black crop top with a pair of black pants as she showed off her seemingly newfound curves. The reality star had a more protruding backside and hips with a smaller waist compared to her old videos.

Teddy A accompanied the video with an Usher song titled Bad Girl while calling her his lifeline in the caption of his post.

See the video below:

Reactions as Bambam sparks rumours of doing BBL

The new video of Bambam’s seemingly new curves caught the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them wondered if she truly had cosmetic surgery done on her backside while others admired her appearance in the video.

Read some of their comments below:

marilyneni:

“Na the Christian bbl be this?”

nelly_olives:

“Awwn see the toned arms and stomach. Am so impressed and motivated.”

catalyst1434:

“Too gorgeous. Did she have a surgery?”

esther_okwuchi:

“She obviously had a surgery .”

b__forever18:

“She got filler , filler Nigerians . Not weight gaining. You cannot suddenly start gaining weight in just one part of you body .. butttttt filler.”

Fjxdtfjcv:

“Hmmm it be like say Bam Bam use style do bbl after she add weight.”

__egovin:

“I never believed that bam bam will be so thick like this, looks like a whole meal.”

scottsophie2:

“Her surgeon did a great job .”

Diamonds_thrifts:

“All this BBL people...ones them do yanch them no dey wear better cloth again.”

olobadagzy's profile picture:

“After my wife don born like 3 kids. She must do yansh I swear ”

jeaux_zii:

“The surgeon did great. She was almost losing shape.”

jenyify2:

“She visited nonsmaraj doctor.”

Bambam reveals her strict Deeper Life upbringing

In other news about the BBNaija star, Legit.ng reported that Bambam shared details on how her parents raised her and more.

During an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the mum of two recounted how her father was very strict and also a Deeper Life Church member.

She disclosed that he was concerned that she would become a vagabond and kept a firm grip on her. Bambam also noted that her father used to say he didn't want her to grow fat on his couch after school, so she decided not to return home after her mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Source: Legit.ng