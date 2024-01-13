Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi have marked another milestone in their marriage to the joy of fans

On January 13, 2024, AG Baby and Simi took fans down memory lane as they announced their fifth wedding anniversary

A number of fans and celebrities reacted to Simi and Adekunle Gold’s marriage milestone with goodwill messages

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko and Simi’s marriage has reached a milestone to the joy of fans.

On social media, the music stars took to their official Instagram pages to announce that they had clocked five years in marriage.

Fans gush over Adekunle Gold and Simi's 5th wedding anniversary. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold celebrated the special occasion by sharing a music video of himself with Simi for their song, Look What You Made Me Do.

In the short clip, the couple looked cozy as they sang to each other. AG Baby also accompanied the video with a sweet caption about their marriage.

He wrote:

“5 years today we said I do. Sharing, Loving, laughing, Giving, Taking and choosing each other everyday. Happy 5th Anniversary to us. We made a little something to share our love with you - Look What You Made Me Do ❤️.”

See the video below:

Simi pens love message to Adekunle Gold on 5th wedding anniversary

Simi on the other hand shared a series of never-before-seen photos from their wedding day. Not stopping there, she penned down a lengthy love message to Adekunle Gold.

Read what she wrote below:

“5 years. Almoruf, FIVE YEARS of matrimonial activities. I used to tell everyone that would listen that you're the best man I know. We're not even the exact same people anymore, but it's still true baby. I'm so thankful to God for my life with you. I love you so truly, deeply, completely. You're my best friend. I feel safe with you. And seen. And spoiled. And happy. And favoured. Thank you for contributing your DNA for us to make the most amazing child in the world. Thank you for continuing to choose me - with your actions, your words, your intentions. I love you Mr Kosoko. I also like you very, very much. You're a good man and I'm blessed. To many more decades of goofing around, growing together and loving on each other in Jesus name.”

See her post below:

Fans react as Adekunle Gold and Simi mark 5th wedding anniversary

Adekunle Gold and Simi’s celebration of love was met with a series of heartwarming reactions from their fans and celebrity colleagues. Read some of their comments below:

t0nit0ne:

“This is beautiful ♥️ Happy Anniversary to you both!! Xx.”

iamtherere:

“Love your love so much ❤️.”

moabudu:

“Happy anniversary darlings ❤️❤️❤️.”

t0nit0ne:

“Love is so sweet ❤️ Happy wedding anniversary!!!!”

Spyro__official:

“Oh LORD ‍♂️ they will type this for me this year in JESUS NAME congrats my people, you inspire us .”

bidemi_kosoko:

“Happy anniversary lovely couple ❤️ to forever.”

Iamnasboi:

“❤️❤️ love is indeed a beautiful thing.”

