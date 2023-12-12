Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing are over the moon that they are dedicating their son Jay in church

The couple shared some cute pictures of the happy moment when they went to the house of worship

The actor appreciated the people who sent them cakes for their son's dedication and he gave the name of his church

Nollywood actor Stanley Nzediegwu professionally known as Stan Nze and his better half, Blessing Obasi have taken their son, Jayden to church for dedication.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the couple welcomed their first child a few months ago. They have since been doting on him.

Stan Nze, wife take baby to church. Photo credit @stannze

Source: Instagram

The actor posted lovely photos made into a collage as they took their son to their place of worship, Dominion City Chevron. Stan Nze captioned the pictures "Jay Bobo goes to church".

Stan Nze thanks those who supported them

In the caption of the post on Instagram, the actor thanked those who sent them gifts and cakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the actor and his wife. Recall that the actor and his wife returned to Nigeria almost a month after their baby was born.

See the post here:

Fans react to the photos posted by Stan Nze

Reactions have trailed the pictures shared by the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below.

@kemiadetiba:

"Congratulations Jay-Bobo and JB's wonderful parents. May his every step always be guided and blessed by the Lord."

2simply_araba:

"Na Jay Bobo goes to church or Mazi Nze goes to church cos slide 3 is saying otherwise of the caption."

@officialbollypokie:

"Have never seen any man that's so excited to be a father like this man oohh. God will keep your home and family IJN."

@n.i.t.a.n_beauty:

"Abeg tag lolo designer first I wan great am."

@meetjmb:

"Jay Bobo goes to church but na the papa we dey see??? Where is the man of the moment???."

@obianujunwaa_:

"I watched several times look how excited you are.. Congratulations fam. But where is Jaybobo na. U dey collect our boy shine ooo."

@missy_lilian:

"Indeed, ALL glory must be to God. Dear Jayden, you are blessed and highly favoured ."

@real_ngwa_pikin:

"I want a man like this."

@officialblessingnwankwo1:

"Congratulations. God is so good. Positive vibes."

Stan Nze dances for newborn on the street of Atlanta

Legit.ng had reported that Stan Nze was excited as he danced joyfully for his new born baby on the street of Atlanta weeks after his wife gave birth.

He posted photos and videos as he took out time to enjoy the company of his new baby.

The music sang by Tiwa Savage and Spyro was playing in the background while Nze was busy entertaining his son.

Source: Legit.ng