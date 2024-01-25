Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi and her hubby, Banky W, are currently over the moon as they go all out to celebrate their only child, Hazaiah

The youngest member of the Wellingtons turned a year older today, January 25, 2023, and his parents have gone online to celebrate him

Adesua, in her celebratory post, poured out her heart, sharing how much Hazaiah means to her and Banky

It is a day to celebrate for the music-star-turned-politician Bankole Wellington (Banky W) and his wife Adesua Etomi as they celebrate their son's birthday.

The young Nollywood power couple have taken to their social media pages to celebrate their son's three-year-old birthday.

Adesua Etomi creates a stir online as she showers her son Hazaiah encomium on his third birthday. Photo credit: @bankyw/@adesuaetomi

Banky W and Adesua welcomed Hazaiah five years after their marriage. The couple shared their story and how difficult it was for them to conceive then.

The couple are yet to have another child after Hazaiah. But they can't express enough how much they love and appreciate having the little Champ in their lives.

Adesua Etomi gushes over son Hazaiah

The Nollywood actress shared in her post celebrating her son's birthday how honoured she is to be his mum.

She described him as the happiest, kindest and most intelligent boy in the world.

Read an excerpt of Adesua Etomi's post below:

"Happy 3rd birthday to our sunshine, Hazaiah Olusegun Champ Wellington. You make our lives so beautiful, and we are incredibly honoured to call you our son. You are the happiest, kindest, most intelligent, most beautiful boy in the entire universe. We love you more than we can possibly put into words."

See Adesua Etomi's post celebrating Hazaiah's birthday:

Reactions trail Adesua and Banky W's post

See how netizens reacted to Adesua Etomi's post as her son turns a year older:

@brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday to the Prince."

@rhoras_cakes:

"My daughter’s birthday mate She’s 3 today as well happy birthday sweetheart! God will continue to bless all our children."

@realwarripikin:

"Awwwwwwww Every slide gave me chilllls Happy birthday Son. You shall be great in your lifetime."

@lalaakindoju:

"So do precious. Happy birthday, champ. God bless and keep you."

@jemimaosunde:

"Brb, just going to rinse my eyes with some tears real quick."

@adenikeoyetunde:

"Happy birthday SUNSHINE."

@amarakanu:

"Happy 3rd birthday to your love @adesuaetomi he’s so cute."

@at_steph_anie:

"3 years? When when? Happy birthday to your very handsome babyy."

@babatundepreciousfeyikemi:

"Happy Birthday Hazaiah❤️❤️The lord will satisfy you with long life."

