Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen once again condemned his countrymen for tormenting his teammate Alex Iwobi following their defeat in the AFCON finals

Recall that Iwobi was compelled to delete pictures from his Instagram account due to persistent cyberbullying by Nigerians

Osimhen condemned the behaviour in a recent interview after President Bola Tinubu hosted them, urging Nigerian fans to be kinder

Super Eagles superstar Victor Osimhen has asked his fellow Nigerians to remain objective when criticising them.

Following President Bola Tinubu's reception of the national team on Tuesday, February 13, the Napoli striker made a statement.

Victor Osimhen addresses those against Alex Iwobi. Credit: @ng_supereagles, @alexanderiwobi

Source: Instagram

Recall that some online trolls went after Alex Iwobi following their defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023), claiming he had a bad tournament performance.

As the criticism mounted, the Fulham FC midfielder deleted all of his Instagram posts, leaving one post behind.

Among other Eagles who have spoken, Osimhen added that fans should understand that footballers are just humans like them.

He went on to say that the bad comments Iwobi has been getting online can affect him mentally and make him lose focus and form.

Additionally, the Napoli striker said that the squad has spoken with Alex, who is ready to give his best for the national team.

"Because we are also humans. Sometimes we make mistakes. Sometimes, we have a good game, and we'll get the hype. But of course, when you criticise, you have to be constructive when doing this type of thing. I think, to be fair, what they have done to Alex is out of this world, and it is not good," he said in part.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to Osimhen's plea

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Any fan who cannot cheer you up even when you make mistakes isn’t a fan! Na angry BETers dem be."

veevogee:

Some people bashing them haven’t even discovered their purpose in l!fe. Let them breatheeeeee.

domingo_loso:

"Yes, Constructive criticism is OK, not insulting and bullying someone to the point the person gets to a state of depression, not."

emeka_:

"No gree for bullying ‍♂️ We shall uplift and not tear down in Jesus’ name."

linx_thriftstore:

"It's cos their ticket was cut , that’s why they are bullying him, putting their frustrations on him, Alex please don’t let these broke people weigh you down

ruthnkeki:

"This is why they want to regulate social media because people abuse it a lot."

Jay Jay Okocha speaks to Iwobi’s critics

Renowned footballer JayJay Okocha has spoken out in defence of his nephew Alex Iwobi, who has been exposed to massive cyberbullying after the Super Eagles lost the AFCON final to Ivory Coast.

The legend first addressed his countrymen and prayed for the nation's well-being. He then went on to show support and love to his nephew, noting that the trolls weren't necessary.

According to Jay Jay, people should treat others with kindness and respect, as he referenced the Golden Rule.

Source: Legit.ng